News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Lower Towards 200-Day
2021-09-21 14:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
2021-09-21 17:30:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fedex Q1 Results: Revenues: $22.0B vs. $21.8B est. EPS $4.37 vs. $4.92 est. $FDX down roughly 2.25% AH
  • In this week's Macro Setup @CVecchioFX, discusses with @RiskReversal and @GuyAdami, news regarding property developer Evergrande weighing down US financial markets, and September's Fed meeting impact on assets. Tune into the markets now!https://t.co/dBgjbpXLXL https://t.co/WXLoq1O1PL
  • Copper demand continues to outstrip supply, according to the recent update from the International Copper Study Group. Get your $XAG market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/23ii112k1E https://t.co/xHZfC2sffQ
  • China to be carbon-neutral by 2060; country will stop building coal-powered projects abroad - BBG
  • Curious to know if this is because a) bailout by Beijing is still widely viewed as the base case scenario if contagion materializes and/or b) recent backstops implemented globally to curb financial market fallout have effectively supplanted left tail risk https://t.co/cFSXtb1WfQ
  • video uploaded from today's webinar https://t.co/CCrY3mYRjL
  • WTI crude rebounded nicely from session lows, now trading at $70.50 $CL #Oil #OOTT https://t.co/ik3wfuGZZe
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Regarding the Fed dot plot⬇️ "If another two officials were to move up their expectations for a rate increase into 2022…
  • Tonight will see Chinese markets open after a two day closure to observe mid-Autumn festival. Naturally, there will be increased focus and volatility given the current backdrop of Evergrande default concerns. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/ky6vpyMup7 https://t.co/7TyDu8rl14
  • RT @RiskReversal: A pretty hot @MacroSetup this week, brought to you by @Nadex and @openexc. @GuyAdami & I warn the young, but mighty @CVec…
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold prices are plodding along below symmetrical triangle support, with momentum indicators starting to point lower.
  • Only by clearing 1785 in the coming days would traders have a substantive reason to look long gold prices; otherwise, selling the rally may be the modus operandi henceforth.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices have a neutral bias in the near-term.

A Dead Cat Bounce?

Last week it was noted that “it’s increasingly looking like the only bullish catalyst gold prices will have in the near-term is a potential breach of the US debt ceiling a la 2011 or a meltdown by China’s Evergrande, but beyond that, there’s little for gold to hang its hat on.”

The news around Chinese property developed Evergrande has undercut risk appetite in global financial markets, resuscitating beleaguered precious metals like gold. But the countertrend rally in gold prices this week lacks teeth, insofar as no significant technical resistance levels – primarily former support in a variety of ways – have been cleared out.

It may be the case that what’s happening in gold prices is nothing more than a ‘dead cat bounce,’ as financial markets are getting ready to content with the September Fed meeting results tomorrow afternoon. In recent Fed meetings and moreover, minutes from those Fed meetings, gold prices haven’t fared well as US policymakers inch ever-closer towards making a stimulus taper announcement.

Gold Volatility and Gold Prices’ Abnormal Relationship

Historically, gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility. Falling gold volatility and weak correlations suggests continued difficult trading may be ahead for gold prices.

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (September 2020 to September 2021) (Chart 1)

Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) was trading at 16.37. The relationship between gold prices and gold volatility remains abnormal. The 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is -0.49 while the 20-day correlation is -0.65. One week ago, on September 14, the 5-day correlation was -0.92 and the 20-day correlation was -0.47.

Gold Price Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (August 2020 to September 2021) (Chart 2)

Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD

Last week it was noted that “bigger picture, failure to overcome the July highs – clearing the 1835 level discussed ad nauseum over the past six weeks – suggests that the pair has bearish technical inclinations in the near-term.” Yesterday, gold prices hit a fresh monthly low just above 1742.

The countertrend move over the past 24-hours may present a selling opportunity in gold prices lest a further breakdown in risk appetite transpire. Gold prices remain below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD has falling while below its signal line, and daily Slow Stochastics are lingering in oversold territory.

Even though a rebound has transpired over the past 24-hours, gold prices remain below former support in the symmetrical triangle that encompassed price action from January through July, and more recently have traded below the ascending trendline from the May 2019, March 2020, and March 2021 lows. Further weakness cannot be ruled out at this time.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (October 2015 to September 2021) (Chart 3)

Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices’ technical structure on the weekly timeframe has eroded over the past several days. The weekly 4-, 13-, and 26-EMA envelope is tilting lower, while weekly MACD has started to slip below its signal line. Even weekly Slow Stochastics have started to turn lower near their median line. Only by clearing 1785 in the coming days would traders have a substantive reason to look long gold prices; otherwise, selling the rally may be the modus operandi henceforth.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: GOLD PRICE FORECAST (September 21, 2021) (CHART 4)

Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold: Retail trader data shows 80.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.20 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.21% lower than yesterday and 13.37% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.86% lower than yesterday and 1.61% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
2021-09-21 17:30:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Lower Towards 200-Day
Dow Jones Industrial Average Lower Towards 200-Day
2021-09-21 14:35:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Support Levels Look Vulnerable to Breaking
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Support Levels Look Vulnerable to Breaking
2021-09-21 12:30:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Plunge Breaks Monthly Range- Support in View
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Plunge Breaks Monthly Range- Support in View
2021-09-20 17:38:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed