News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery Puts Monthly-Open Hurdle in Focus
2021-02-09 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Buoyed by Stimulus Despite Slow Vaccination Rate
2021-02-09 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?
2021-02-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?
2021-02-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Key Test as Price Rebounds to Former Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-09 21:15:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
2021-02-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout
2021-02-09 12:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.74% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.63% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.45% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/u8w0l7ooE3
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.35% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% Silver: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/L9k6BIH16B
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QbdVZM4tqq
  • USD/CAD snaps the opening range for February to trade to a fresh monthly low (1.2713). Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/fbHyTPIrXj https://t.co/S3zW1EprQ4
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.26% FTSE 100: 0.25% Germany 30: 0.15% US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1NgeY0EMjd
  • AUD/JPY Inverse Head and Shoulder Pattern Threatens Bullish Breakout https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/02/09/AUDJPY-AUD-JPY-Australian-Dollar-Japanese-Yen-Inverse-Head-and-Shoulders-Threatens-Bullish-Breakout.html https://t.co/FfOcoljxCY
  • #Euro Forecast: $EURUSD Recovery Puts Monthly-Open Hurdle in Focus - https://t.co/foHdrxAM02 https://t.co/Yu0KqWxkPO
  • Two weeks ago I looked at breakout potential in Silver, and the following Monday saw Silver prices set a fresh seven-year high. Get your $XAG market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/g5699G5Fry https://t.co/42ODlMBchq
  • $USD at fresh session lows to test 50DMA at 90.43 https://t.co/hrxU1sVWKU
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.31% Silver: 0.09% Oil - US Crude: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/No30mFxSnO
Gold Price Forecast: Key Test as Price Rebounds to Former Support - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Key Test as Price Rebounds to Former Support - Levels for XAU/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold prices have rallied sharply in recent days, but they’re not in the clear just yet.
  • Gold prices are struggling to climb back above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which remains in bearish sequential order.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices have a mixed bias.

Gold Prices Bounce, but is it Believable?

Gold prices lost key technical support last week, but bulls aren’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. With US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan moving closer to fruition, precious metals have been bid higher as the entrenched regime of low interest rates and climbing deficits and debts doesn’t appear to be going anywhere. But even as gold prices have rallied sharply in the past few days, bullion is not in the clear just yet. Testing the backside of former support (now resistance), gold prices are at a potential make-or-break level that will discern whether or not the recent bounce is believable.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Prices and Volatility Relationship Slips

Historically, gold prices have a relationship with volatility unlike other asset classes. While other asset classes like bonds and stocks don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc.gold tends to benefit during periods of higher volatility.

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (February 2020 to February 2021) (Chart 1)

Gold Price Forecast: Key Test as Price Rebounds to Former Support - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold volatility has fallen in recent days, but gold prices have otherwise rallied. Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) is trading at 18.27, well-off the yearly high set last week at 24.03. The 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is -0.98 while the 20-day correlation is +0.16; one week ago, on February 9, the 5-day correlation was +0.81 and the 20-day correlation was +0.54.

A Reminder on the Long-term Fundamentals

The longer-term fiscal stimulus impulse in the context of a low interest rate environment should be beneficial for gold prices (akin to the 2009-2011 period) – it’s that simple from my point of view. With US President Joe Biden pushing for his full $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package, and Senate Democrats having the ability to pass significant portions of his plan into law vis-à-vis budget reconciliation, the fiscal impulse that helped gold prices in 2020 may soon return in 2021.

Gold Price Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (February 2020 to February 2021) (Chart 2)

Gold Price Forecast: Key Test as Price Rebounds to Former Support - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices are back to a familiar area, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2015 low/2020 high range at 1832.48, as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 low/high range at 1836.97. But this time is different than the last visit at the end of January: instead of support, this area is now resistance. Likewise, gold prices are finding former support in the form of the rising trendline from the March and November 2020 lows as resistance. Gold prices remain below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is still in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD’s drop in bearish territory has halted, and daily Slow Stochastics are rising through their median line.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (October 2015 to February 2021) (Chart 3)

Gold Price Forecast: Key Test as Price Rebounds to Former Support - Levels for XAU/USD

In prior outlooks it has been noted that “breaking the downtrend from the August and November 2020 highs as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the 2020 high/low range suggests that the next leg higher is beginning. A move higher through 1965.57 would suggest that the series of weekly ‘lower highs and lower lows’ has ended. A drop below 1840…would suggest that the uptrend from the March and November 2020 low has been broken, suggesting a deeper setback towards 1764.57 (November 2020 low) would be possible.” This setback occurred, but now the fight to get back above the pandemic uptrend will very likely determine the next directional bias.

Technically speaking, further downside from here would warrant a reconsideration the 1Q’21 forecast, which suggests that gold prices could hit new highs this quarter.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDEX: GOLD PRICE FORECAST (February 9, 2021) (CHART 4)

Gold Price Forecast: Key Test as Price Rebounds to Former Support - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold: Retail trader data shows 82.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.58 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.52% lower than yesterday and 6.59% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.85% lower than yesterday and 31.29% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery Puts Monthly-Open Hurdle in Focus
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery Puts Monthly-Open Hurdle in Focus
2021-02-09 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Bull Run Resumes - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: Bull Run Resumes - Setups for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-02-09 19:05:00
S&P 500 Technical Update: Potentially Bearish Price Pattern Despite New Record
S&P 500 Technical Update: Potentially Bearish Price Pattern Despite New Record
2021-02-09 14:00:00
USD Technical Analysis: DXY at a Critical Juncture
USD Technical Analysis: DXY at a Critical Juncture
2021-02-09 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed