News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support
2020-09-29 20:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
2020-09-29 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • today's webinar has been archived and is ready to go https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2020/09/29/us-dollar-price-action-setups-eur-usd-aud-usd-gbp-usd.html
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.03% Wall Street: 0.02% Germany 30: 0.02% France 40: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BPGABPy6pD
  • Gold price decline from triangle has room to 1800-area. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/bK4bo43DXw https://t.co/UVMGMAAkS3
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.95% Gold: 0.84% Oil - US Crude: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FPnLbC3Pxf
  • With Eurozone economic data shrugging in recent weeks, European Central Bank interest rate expectations have been creeping forward towards April 2021. Get your $EURUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/vBPciSW5pH https://t.co/qubKMRFnjv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.19%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 61.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A8bc63PO79
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.04% France 40: 0.01% FTSE 100: 0.01% US 500: -0.29% Wall Street: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MqwdApCJ0C
  • The US Dollar is pulling back from what’s become a strong outing in the month of September. Get your $USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/hOvSiIDFLT https://t.co/d0SEnfJT0s
  • webinar starting right now - looking at 1. themes for q3 close 2. debates starting tonight, what might market ramifications be? 3. heavy week of data out of the us - $USD in the spotlight https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/455809179 https://t.co/tZxa4c2zVl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.20%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 62.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9tCHS7o18f
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support

2020-09-29 20:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices are up more than 1.8% since the start of the week with XAU/USD poised for a larger recovery off downtrend support into the close of the month. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the start of Q4. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 05
( 12:10 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we highlighted the risk for a larger correction in XAU/USD while noting that, “a close below 1920 needed to shift the focus back to the downside, exposing the August low at 1863 and the 38.2% retracement at 1837.” A break below the September opening-range lows last week fueled a decline of more than 3% with gold registering a low at 1848 before rebounding off confluence trendline support near the August extremes.

An outside-day reversal off the lows yesterday highlights the threat for a larger recovery with daily resistance eyed at the 2011 swing high at 1920 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline off the yearly high at 1935- a breach / close above this threshold would be needed to suggest a more significant low was registered this week / a larger reversal is underway. Daily support objectives unchanged at 1837 & the 100% extension at 1803- both zones of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action sees XAU/USD rebounding off the lower parallel of the descending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking off the late-August highs with the recovery now attempting to breach the median-line. Initial resistance eyed at 1902 backed by 1920 and 1935- a zone of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached. The immediate advance remains viable while above 1880 with a break below the weekly open at 1861 needed to mark resumption towards 1837.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download our latest quarterly Gold Price Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The gold price rebound remains constructive while within this near-term formation but the broader outlook remains tilted to the downside within the August decline. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a test of the upper parallels – be on the lookout for a swing high while below 1935 with a break below the weekly open needed to fuel the next leg lower in price. Ultimately, a larger correction may offer more favorable opportunities with a breach above the monthly range / 1992 needed to shift the broader focus higher again.

It’s worth noting that we’re heading into the close of the month & quarter – not the most friendly environment for intra-week swing trading. Stay nimble. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +4.55 (82% of traders are long) – bearishreading
  • Long positions are2.81% higher than yesterday and 9.15% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 2.01% lower than yesterday and 9.58% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -8% 1%
Weekly 6% -7% 4%
Learn how shifts in Gold retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Bounce Faces First Test- NFP Levels
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Bounce Faces First Test- NFP Levels
2020-09-29 15:30:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
2020-09-29 11:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD Price Action
New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD Price Action
2020-09-29 04:00:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout Pending
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout Pending
2020-09-28 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish