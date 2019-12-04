We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
EUR/USD Forecast - Setting Up a Range Break Ahead of US ISM Data Release
2019-12-04 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Breakout: GBP/USD Drives Above 1.3000, Six-Month-Highs
2019-12-04 17:10:00
GBP/USD Spikes, AUD/USD Dips on GDP, US Dollar Selling Resumes - US Market Open
2019-12-04 14:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Pattern-break, Support in Focus
2019-12-04 16:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-12-04 13:33:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-04 18:48:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price and NOK Outlook Bearish on OPEC, Trade Wars
2019-12-04 04:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • That new James Bond trailer... Excited.
  • Spot FX Update: $EUR 1.1074 $JPY 108.8990 $GBP 1.3092 $CAD 1.3199 $CHF 0.9894
  • Are you looking for a real-time market snapshot on currency strength, stock exchange status, opening and closing times and top-level exchange and key index performances? Get your wholesome market experience here. https://t.co/LhQo7Y9QFY
  • RT @BorisJohnson: We’ve got 8 days to get Brexit done and unleash Britain’s potential!
  • $USDCAD drops under 1.320 following BOC rate decision https://t.co/6Hf7UGGIsU
  • The #Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped just below the similar 2018 threshold as seen in the #S&P 500. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/gvkDGPQWyA https://t.co/O1mbZBgfeb
  • RT @markets: The Hong Kong government announced further stimulus measures worth around HK$4 billion ($511 million) Wednesday, aiming to sho…
  • Mexico's Chief Trade Negotiator Seade says progress being made towards a deal, but concerns remain $MXN $DXY $CAD
  • Crude Oil gains after EIA data revealed a larger than expected inventory draw #OOTT $CL_F https://t.co/6h88XC1ivh
  • $USD sellers have reemerged after the December open, helping to push the USD off of a key zone of resistance. Get your technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/6SPnTNe2uE https://t.co/KCmCbQCvmF
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD

Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD

2019-12-04 18:48:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Forecast Overview:

  • Confusing signals from policymakers regarding the US-China trade war have both helped and harmed gold prices at the start of December.
  • Gold prices continue to trade lower within the downtrend from the September and November highs; only a move above 1490 would provoke an upgraded assessment in the near-term.
  • Per the IG in IG Client Sentiment Index, gold prices have a mixed outlook at present time.

Looking for longer-term forecasts on Gold and Silver prices? Check out the DailyFX Trading Guides.

Dizzying Pace of US-China Trade War News

The start of December has produced mixed results for gold markets. Buoyed by concerns that the US-China trade war Phase 1 deal wouldn’t be signed before the end of the year, gold prices were able to start the last month of the year on strong footing. But, as has been fairly typical for the US-China trade war news cycle, a sharp reversal in rhetoric in a short-period of time has presented a challenge for the emerging technical narrative.

On December 3, US President Donald Trump noted that it was possible that the US-China trade war Phase 1 deal would not be signed until after the 2020 US presidential election. Alongside US Treasury yields falling by their most in a single day since mid-August, gold prices had their best one-day performance since the last week of October.

Yet as the calendar flipped to December 4, sentiment around the US-China trade war seemingly turned on a dime. At the NATO summit in London, US President Trump said that the US-China trade war negotiations were going “very well,” once more boosting hope that the world’s two largest economies will avoid a protracted conflict that imperils global growth.

Read more: Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Kicking the Can on a US-China Trade War Phase 1 Deal

Gold Prices Tracking Gold Volatility Very Closely

Precious metals like gold have a unique relationship with volatility. While other asset classes don’t like increased volatility signaling greater uncertainty around cash flows, dividends, coupon payments, etc. precious metals tend to benefit during periods of higher volatility. Heightened uncertainty in financial markets due to increasing macroeconomic tensions (like US-China trade) increases the safe haven appeal of gold. On the other hand, decreased volatility tends to harm gold prices.

GVZ (Gold Volatility) Technical Analysis: Daily Price Chart (November 2016 to November 2019) (Chart 1)

gold volatility, gold volatility technical analysis, gold volatility chart, gold volatility forecast, gold price volatility

Gold volatility (as measured by the Cboe’s gold volatility ETF, GVZ, which tracks the 1-month implied volatility of gold as derived from the GLD option chain) was trading at 11.47, just off its lowest level since mid-June (established in the last week of November).

Accordingly, the typical relationship between gold prices and gold volatility remains strong in the near-term: the 5-day correlation between GVZ and gold prices is 0.97 while the 20-day correlation is 0.25; in the most recent update, the 5-day correlation was 0.96 and the 20-day correlation was 0.63.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Daily Chart - Descending Channel (December 2018 to December 2019) (Chart 2)

gold price, gold technical analysis, gold chart, gold price forecast, gold price chart

Gold prices continue to trade within the descending channel from the September and November highs breaks, and therefore it thus still holds, per the most recent gold price forecast update, “that the path of least resistance is to the downside.” The recent rally by gold prices around the confusing US-China trade war headlines may be setting up a ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ type of opportunity as price approaches downtrend resistance.

Gold prices are above the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, but the envelope is not in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is now trending higher, although it remains in bearish territory. Slow Stochastics have reverted higher into bullish territory, now at their highest level in four-weeks, but gold prices have not returned to the levels at which they traded during the corresponding period.

Only upon a break of the downtrend from the September and November highs will the gold price outlook turn bullish; this week, such a break would occur above 1490. It still holds that “a move down below 1458.97 increases the odds of a return to the November low at 1445.51.”

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart – Inverse Head and Shoulders Pattern (July 2011 to December 2019) (Chart 3)

gold price, gold technical analysis, gold chart, gold price forecast, gold price chart

The weekly timeframe moves at a glacial pace, and thus there is no change since the last gold price forecast update. The gold price pullback since the October Fed meeting must be viewed in context of the longer-term technical picture: the gold price inverse head and shoulders pattern that originated earlier this year is still valid. Only a break below the August 1 bullish outside engulfing bar low at 1400.38 would draw into question the longer-term bullish potential.

Depending upon the placement of the neckline, the final upside targets in a potential long-term gold price rally vary: conservatively, drawing the neckline breakout against the January 2018 high at 1365.95 calls for a final target at 1685.67; aggressively, drawing the neckline breakout against the August 2013 high at 1433.61 calls for a final target at 1820.99.

IG Client Sentiment Index: Gold Price Forecast (December 4, 2019) (Chart 4)

igcs, ig client sentiment index, igcs gold, gold price chart, gold price forecast, gold price technical analysis

Gold: Retail trader data shows 73.1% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.72 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 9.9% lower than yesterday and 9.8% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.3% higher than yesterday and 2.3% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Read more: Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Kicking the Can on a US-China Trade War Phase 1 Deal

FX TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, DailyFX has multiple resources available to help you: an indicator for monitoring trader sentiment; quarterly trading forecasts; analytical and educational webinars held daily; trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and even one for those who are new to FX trading.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher Vecchio, e-mail at cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him on Twitter at @CVecchioFX

View our long-term forecasts with the DailyFX Trading Guides

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Pattern-break, Support in Focus
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Pattern-break, Support in Focus
2019-12-04 16:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100: Weakness Brings Support into Play
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100: Weakness Brings Support into Play
2019-12-04 12:00:00
GBP/USD Changes Gear & Jumps to Multi-Month High -British Pound vs USD Price
GBP/USD Changes Gear & Jumps to Multi-Month High -British Pound vs USD Price
2019-12-04 10:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Slumps- GLD Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Slumps- GLD Levels
2019-12-03 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.