EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 08:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60
2021-04-08 17:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Supply Concerns Added to Demand Slump, WTI Vulnerable Below $60
2021-04-08 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 16:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Technical Outlook - Strong Resistance Keeping Rally at Bay For Now
2021-04-08 10:31:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 10:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversing on AstraZeneca Vaccine Latest
2021-04-07 15:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-08 17:01:00
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-08 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Fed independence is well entrenched - Capacity for gov't to borrow is not endless
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.36%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/EHiy7TaU0M
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Biggest risks to recovery remain COVID variants - I would not be surprised to see inflation at 2.5% or higher - Fed will not raise rates preemptively
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Lots of slack remains in labor force - Real unemployment remains around 9.1%
  • S&P 500 rising towards a record high resistance line. Nasdaq 100 lagging behind, keep an eye on this development. Get your #equities market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/IFRbbDbPvg https://t.co/2WNWYaTZJO
  • Welp, $SPX has cleared the previous 48 hours' range, but this is the most flaccid breakout I've ever seen. The 3-day ATR is <0.4% of spot. Most restrained trading for this benchmark index (at record highs) since Christmas 2019, before this comparable to Aug 8, 2018 and then 2017
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.37% FTSE 100: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.03% Germany 30: 0.03% France 40: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JQcIROnCv1
  • First dose, done. https://t.co/akaMEejD1z
  • $EURUSD has continued to strengthen amidst further US Dollar weakness, now trading back above the 1.1900 level and hitting a fresh two week high. $EUR $USD https://t.co/U1kWoeuaPK
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Jan 11, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 6,802.90. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9nYeuSoEgA
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60

Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Analysis Talking Points:

Crude oil prices remain range-bound on a short-term basis, and there’s been little excitement over the past couple of days. There is, however, a possible strain of deduction that may be opening the door for a more decisive move. But first, the range that was looked at on Tuesday is shown below with updated price action since that last article was published.

Crude Oil (CL2) Two Hour Price Chart

crude oil two hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

Bound to Break One Way or the Other

Crude oil prices were in aggressive trends coming into late March, at which point price action built into the range. And yesterday saw a resistance inflection come in off of the psychological 60-handle, a big level on the wti chart.

But there’s also been a series of lower-highs, and when meshed with horizontal support, that forms the basis for a descending triangle formation – which will often be approached with the aim of bearish breaks.

To learn more about the descending triangle pattern, join us in DailyFX Education

This sets up for a fairly big test at that 60 level, which is currently confluent with the short-term trendline taken off of this week’s swing-highs.

Crude Oil (CL2) Four-Hour Price Chart

crude oil four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

