News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovery Emerges with RSI on Track to Threaten Downward Trend
2021-04-06 14:00:00
EUR/USD to Stay Subdued as IMF Highlights US Outperformance
2021-04-06 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: Iranian Nuclear Talks and Viral Resurgence in Focus
2021-04-06 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-05 20:30:00
Equities Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-05 08:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Attempting to Bottom: Key Resistance Break Needed for Bullish Outlook
2021-04-06 13:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Trendline Bounce, Possible Double Bottom
2021-04-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Recovery on the Ropes
2021-04-06 17:30:00
British Pound Price Action Set-ups: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-06 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-06 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin tested above 60k on March 13th but buyers could not hold the move and BTC/USD pulled back. Get your $btc market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/uKi10CrFK9 https://t.co/wj5jjLoVTK
  • British #Pound Technical Forecast: #Sterling Recovery on the Ropes - $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/i8LYXLTvsj https://t.co/4yovokcmgu
  • Treasury Sec. Yellen: - Expecting a pretty rapid recovery and a return to full employment next year - Stronger growth in the US will spill over positively for entire global outlook - US went big with Covid-19 relief given concerns about scarring $USD
  • Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/04/06/crude-oil-cl-oil-price-outlook-crude-crafts-range-eyes-confluent-oil-resistance.html $Oil #oott https://t.co/ZcGK3W6Yvi
  • $EURUSD has continued to rise today, hitting a fresh two week high. The pair strengthened by around 50 pips, rising to currently trade above 1.1850 as US yields and the US Dollar head lower. $EUR $USD https://t.co/aI2q0Z8rX6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.58%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/pAmvjwqURd
  • Perhaps the first bit of encouraging price action in gold in a while, with the precious metal spending little time below $1700 and forming a double bottom at $1670. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/ECSGQJiP4W https://t.co/u2MJRNygYD
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.91% Silver: 1.41% Gold: 0.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4fwD1BnlAo
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.40% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tqCLCVo2HZ
  • $SPY (the S&P 500 ETF) is out-trending GameStop today on WSB. That's unusual - especially after the announced share sale yesterday. That said $ASO top of the list keeping it closer to the pink sheets than the 'market' benchmarks
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance

Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • A riveting run in oil after the Presidential Election has finally found some element of resistance.
  • Prices have been range-bound for the past couple of weeks, but the preceding bullish trend was extremely consistent. Are buyers taking a break or is this prelude to a deeper reversal?
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

To say that oil prices have been choppy of late would be an understatement. But, with a bit of perspective, that choppiness can take on form…

Perhaps more surprising is from where this lack of direction comes from, as oil prices launched higher after the Presidential Election and didn’t really stop or slow down until mid-March. Of course, there was some political drive in there but the technical backdrop has been equally supportive as a bullish trend continued to run until a significant area of resistance came into play early last month around the $67 handle on the chart. Since then, the music has stopped, or at least slowed into a grinding backdrop within an approximate $4 range.

Crude Oil (CL2) Two Hour Price Chart

crude oil two hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

Taking a step back to the daily chart can help to put this recent grind into scope. Much of the below chart is the same as I had published two weeks ago. At the time, I was looking at a significant zone of confluent resistance that had come into play, marked by a couple of different Fibonacci levels. That resistance has held and prices have pulled back.

But from the below chart, you’ll probably also notice a trendline projection that’s coming into play to help set support for the past few weekly bars. This will be touched on a bit deeper.

To learn more about trendlines and how to draw and work with them, check out DailyFX Education

Crude Oil (CL2) Weekly Price Chart

crude oil weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

Crude Oil Strategy Near-Term

To recap, we have a longer-term bullish trend in oil that’s currently beset by a near-term range, following a resistance test at a really big spot on the long-term chart.

So, at this point, the trader’s options are fairly clear: Either trade the range or wait for a break. There is, however, the possibility of threading short and long-terms, by approaching that near-term range with a topside bias, looking for the longer-term trend to push up for another re-test of the resistance zone running from 64.31-67.19.

An approach of this nature can be nudged in a variety of directions. For those with ultra short-term views, range support in the 57.31-58.33 area could allow for bullish scenarios, looking for first a test of range resistance followed by an extension of the bullish move. Alternatively and for those with a slightly longer-term horizon, awaiting a solid hold of support at the 60 psychological level may be more fitting. As noted on the prior weekly chart, those underside wicks over the past few weeks, around the trendline projection but also confluent with the 60 psych have helped to keep the longer-term look as bullish. That can be incorporated in a slightly shorter-term horizon by watching for the key event of a 60 support hold.

Crude Oil (CL2) Daily Price Chart

crude oil daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-04-05 02:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY Charts to Watch
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY Charts to Watch
2021-04-02 03:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Resistance in Focus after Bounces
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Resistance in Focus after Bounces
2021-04-02 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-04-01 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude