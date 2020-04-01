We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-01 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Forecast: Will Crude Drop Below $20 Amid OPEC, Virus Gloom?
2020-04-01 16:27:00
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI
2020-04-01 14:36:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Revisiting the Lows?
2020-04-01 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebound Struggles as Bearish Chart Formation Builds
2020-04-01 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • House Speaker Pelosi says House will take up next stimulus bill after April 20th $SPX $DXY
  • If you missed it or want to re-watch a portion of my equity webinar this morning, here it is on Youtube - https://t.co/VjgpZkKwus
  • Canadian #Dollar Price Outlook: $USDCAD Rebound may be Short-lived - #Loonie Weekly Levels- https://t.co/McseL6TWQU https://t.co/gqW1sV6Jky
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.81%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 65.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3hJKEKEW1X
  • The S&P 500 continues lower in afternoon trading, now down over 4 percent $SPX $SPY https://t.co/SilXDJnAt7
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.00% Silver: 0.37% Oil - US Crude: -1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XxrZblExxg
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.44% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.69% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.89% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8vF1nQDqQ1
  • Italy reports 727 virus deaths for Wednesday, lowest in six days $EURUSD
  • $USDCAD consolidates following the emergency Bank of Canada (BoC) rate cut, and the exchange rate may face range bound conditions over the remainder of the week. Get your USD/CAD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/taspdxSv19 https://t.co/JqIQzYy7iO
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.28% Wall Street: -3.20% US 500: -3.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Ko9uX0mgxc
Oil Forecast: Will Crude Drop Below $20 Amid OPEC, Virus Gloom?

Oil Forecast: Will Crude Drop Below $20 Amid OPEC, Virus Gloom?

2020-04-01 16:27:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

CRUDE OIL FORECAST: OIL PRICE AT RISK OF FURTHER DOWNSIDE AS OPEC FALLOUT & CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN LINGER, EXACERBATE OIL MARKET SUPPLY-DEMAND IMBALANCE

  • Crude oil price action hovers around $20.00 per barrel after crashing 70% from January’s high
  • Oil prices have crumbled in response to coronavirus-driven recession risk and a breakdown in OPEC supply talks earlier this year
  • Oil could face further selling pressure as demand for crude oil takes a nosedive alongside global GDP growth forecasts while tension between Saudi Arabia and Russia persists

A mind-boggling plunge in crude oil prices over the last three months has pushed the commodity about 70% below its most recent swing high printed on January 08. The sharp selloff in crude oil price action that began earlier this year – driven largely by the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and rekindled recession risk – gained momentum after a breakdown in OPEC supply cut talks in March ignited an oil price war.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (23 DECEMBER 2019 TO 01 APRIL 2020)

Crude Oil Price Chart Oil Forecast WTI Crash Amid OPEC and Coronavirus

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The nosedive in crude oil prices drove the commodity to down to the $20.00 handle – a level not seen in nearly two decades. Following an unprecedented wave of accommodative monetary policy intervention and fiscal stimulus measures, however, it appears that the steep slide in crude oil price action has steadied alongside an apparent recovery in investor sentiment.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 19% 7%
Weekly 45% 22% 41%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

From a technical perspective, the impending Bollinger Band squeeze might suggest selling pressure has subsided, which may facilitate a retracement higher. Yet, while crude oil might have potential to put in a fresh bottom around this psychologically-significant area of confluence, the risk of additional downside still looms.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: MONTHLY TIME FRAME (APRIL 1998 TO APRIL 2020)

Crude Oil Price Chart Oil Forecast OPEC Oil Crash Supply War Saudi Arabia Russia

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The possibility that crude oil price action takes another hard tumble warrants serious consideration seeing that a recession is likely unavoidable. Furthermore, with major oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia still flooding the market with crude, which is exacerbating the already-stark supply imbalance amid oil demand destruction, the price of crude oil could plunge below the $20.00 mark.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out the key drivers of oil prices, supply and demand
Get My Guide

If crude oil drops below $20.00, the commodity could quickly target the 2001-2002 lows near $17.10, which may be eyed by bears before the December 1998 low around $10.65 comes into focus. On that note, upcoming weekly jobless claims and monthly nonfarm payrolls data, might serve as additional fundamental catalysts that drive the commodity’s next direction.

Keep Reading: Crude Oil Price Drives Lower with S&P 500, VIX Snaps Back

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Has Solid Short-term Levels to Operate With
DAX 30 Has Solid Short-term Levels to Operate With
2020-04-01 12:30:00
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Top in Place Near 0.62?
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Top in Place Near 0.62?
2020-04-01 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls into March Close
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls into March Close
2020-03-31 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.