Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Non-manufacturing PMI (JAN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 53.0 Previous: 53.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Manufacturing PMI (JAN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 50.0 Previous: 50.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Composite PMI (JAN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 53.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Private Sector Credit (YoY) (DEC), Actual: 2.40% Expected: 2.30% Previous: 2.40% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • The $AUD is at risk to declines against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen, with trader positioning supporting the downside scenario for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY after the Fed.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/ccbQgrNtoj https://t.co/eVTnaCl4k9
  • #Brexit update: UK's Boris Johnson wants a Canada-like trade agreement with the EU - The Times
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Private Sector Credit (YoY) (DEC) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.30% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • The British Pound and $GBPUSD soared after the Bank of England left rates unchanged. #SP500 futures hint the #Yen may fall after the #WHO #coronavirus conference calmed markets #BoE - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/01/31/GBPUSD-Soars-on-BoE-Yen-at-Risk-After-WHO-Coronavirus-Conference.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/xA2HVnLarv
  • 🇬🇧 GBP GfK Consumer Confidence (JAN), Actual: -9 Expected: -9 Previous: -11 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • It was the best performing stock in the S&P with 146 percent return for all of 2019 https://t.co/XwX5oM1GPp
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?

2020-01-30 23:28:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

OIL FORECAST: CRUDE OIL TESTS TECHNICAL SUPPORT AFTER SINKING NEARLY 20% INTO BEAR MARKET TERRITORY

  • Crude oil has plunged a boggling 17% from its year-to-date high in response to a confluence of bearish fundamental developments
  • A modicum of technical support residing below crude oil prices has potential to prevent the commodity from sliding into a bear market
  • The return of volatility has weighed negatively on crude oil price action, but the selloff may soon prove to be overdone as coronavirus fears fade

Crude oil is down well over 10% so far this year and has cratered a staggering 17% from its closing price of $63.27printed on January 06.

The free-fall in crude oil prices has pushed the commodity to the edge of sinking into a bear market after a series of fundamental catalysts – like cooling Middle East tensions and growing coronavirus outbreak fears – prompted a major selloff.

CRUDE OIL CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JUNE 2019 TO JANUARY 2020)

Oil Price Chart Crude Oil Forecast Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Owing to the widespread impact on consumer spending and ultimately global GDP growth due to recent coronavirus-related travel restrictions, worries of a healthcare epidemic in China and abroad has stunted expected demand for crude oil.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Yet the latest update from the World Health Organization (WHO) did not recommend any restrictions on trade or travel at this time and how the group continues to have confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

On that note, crude oil may be at the onset of a broader reversal higher while several technical barriers residing slightly below current crude oil prices also have potential to send the commodity rebounding.

CRUDE OIL CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (JANUARY 2020)

Oil Price Chart Crude Oil Forecast Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Looking at a crude oil chart with a closer time frame reflects the slow-and-steady grind lower etched out by spot prices over the last several trading days.

A major reversal to the upside could be brewing, however, as the RSI and MACD indicators on a crude oil chart using 4-hour candlesticks both suggest the commodity is notching positive divergence.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Download our comprehensive 1Q-2020 Crude Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

That said, the price of crude oil might rebound back toward the $54.00 to $55.00 zone – underpinned roughly by the January 24 close, January 29 high and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of oil’s year-to-date trading range – a before finding technical resistance.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

