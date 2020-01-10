Oil Price Forecast: Crude Searches for Support after Sliding 10%

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Fed's Kashkari: Jobs Report Suggests Us Economy Is Slowing – RTRS Interview
  • Spot FX Update: $EUR 1.1122 $JPY 109.49 $CAD 1.3063 $CHF 0.9726 $GBP 1.3056
  • US Yield Curve Update: 2Yr/5Yr: 6.6 2Yr/10Yr: 25.5 2Yr/30Yr: 71.3 5Yr/10Yr: 19.0 $TNX
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.99% Gold: 0.38% Oil - US Crude: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Q00IgOSjGu
  • As 2020 gets started and central bank rate decisions begin to come into focus in the second half of January, it’s clear that the new year won’t mean new monetary policies.Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/nGbeWrKWFd https://t.co/G5XPd9bSUW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.08%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 77.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/78qe4sCAp6
  • The Citi US Economic Surprise Index rose into positive territory this week as economic data has improved slightly compared to expectations $SPX $DXY https://t.co/i8gBkc2GX6
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.04% France 40: 0.02% Germany 30: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/q9IltWjkxF
  • The Sterling pullback is trading just above multi-month uptrend support and the immediate focus is on a reaction down here. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/CROk2152KS https://t.co/WkUli5FNkG
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 59.28 (-0.47%), ICE Brent Crude 65.26 (-0.17%), NYM NYH Gasoline 167.13 (+1.13%). [delayed]
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Searches for Support after Sliding 10%

Oil Price Forecast: Crude Searches for Support after Sliding 10%

2020-01-10 20:23:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

OIL PRICE FORECAST: CRUDE OIL CHARTS CRUMBLE 10% TO TEST TECHNICAL SUPPORT DRIVEN BY LULL IN MIDDLE EAST TENSION

  • Oil prices have plunged over 10% from the swing high printed earlier this week as Middle East geopolitical risk fades amid a lack of military escalation between the US and Iran
  • Crude oil charts now search for technical support or the next fundamental catalyst with potential of sparking supply shock fears to keep the commodity afloat
  • Read up on these Crude Oil Facts to improve your crude oil trading knowledge
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Download the Comprehensive 1Q-2020 Oil Forecast Here
Get My Guide

The price of crude oil has come under considerable pressure since jumping above the $65.00 mark – its strongest reading since April 2019 – as geopolitical risk in the Middle East seemingly fades. In fact, crude oil prices swooned over 10% from the intraday swing high recorded on January 08 notched in the wake of reports that Iran attacked US military bases in Iraq.

OIL PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 2017 TO JANUARY 2020)

Oil Price Chart Forecast Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The more recent nosedive in crude oil prices can be attributed primarily to the lack of appetite for intensifying the situation further judging by a recent speech from President Trump who restrained from responding with military action in lieu of imposing economic sanctions.

Oil prices quickly pivoted lower after a hard rejection around the $65.00 price level, which has historically posed as a major zone of confluence and technical resistance recently as April 2019.Spot crude is currently trading around the $59.00 level and on pace to close the week roughly 6.25% lower, but the commodity could soon find technical support with keeping oil prices bolstered.

OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (AUGUST 2019 TO JANUARY 2020)

Crude Oil Price Chart Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Shifting focus from a weekly to a daily crude oil chart brings to focus the 50-day simple moving average, which may help alleviate downward pressure recently exerted on oil prices. Also, crude oil is currently hovering near technical support provided by the bottom barrier of its 2-standard deviation Bollinger Band and has potential to send the price of oil snapping back higher.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

On the contrary, technical resistance appears to reside around the $60.00 handle and is highlighted by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent bullish leg etched out by the price of crude oil.

Read More: CAD & Oil – The Canadian Dollar & Oil Price Correlation

As one might expect, however, crude oil prices could spike on a whim once more if Middle East tension escalates again. Also, oil traders should keep close tabs on US-China trade deal headlines and market sentiment considering the global GDP growth narrative and risk appetite tend to broadly steer the commodity’s direction.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

