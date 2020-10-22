Canadian Dollar Forecast: Primed for More Gains? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Key Levels, Risk of Setback
2020-10-22 09:35:00
EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway
2020-10-21 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Battles with Resistance, Silver Respects Supportive Trend
2020-10-22 11:00:00
Gold Price Rise May Struggle to Continue as the US Dollar Rebounds
2020-10-22 06:17:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Consolidate as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-10-22 08:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2020-10-22 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US 5-Year Tips Draw -1.320% Primary Dealers Awarded: 16.7% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 62.8% Direct Bidders Accepted: 20.5% B/C Ratio: 2.66
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Barkin Speech due at 17:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-22
  • Russia's Putin says ready to cut oil production further if needed -BBG $CL_F $USO #OOTT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.63%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VR7wc7iuzY
  • The Nasdaq 100 is sitting on a familiar level of support via the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern triggered not too long ago. Get your #Nasdaq technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/0cW8LcwqsF https://t.co/1ttMOOKIgf
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.78% Gold: -1.17% Silver: -1.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2gBYSAKFGg
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/uA8LbRVDYj
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.02% US 500: -0.09% Wall Street: -0.10% France 40: -0.13% FTSE 100: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/W40Vx8cpJi
  • Get your Thursday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇. He covers the US Presidential debate and more! https://t.co/9s7A2Y7Az4
  • US Eight-Week Bills Draw 0.090% Primary Dealers Awarded: 49.6% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 39.6% Direct Bidders Accepted: 10.8% B/C Ratio: 3.51
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Primed for More Gains? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Primed for More Gains? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

2020-10-22 15:50:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Forecast Overview:

  • With the equity market rally stalling, risk appetite has waned as the prospect of another round of US fiscal stimulus before the November 3 elections has dimmed. Alongside the deterioration in risk appetite, the Canadian Dollar rally has hit pause.
  • Relatively quiet Canadian economic calendar through the end of October will leave CAD-crosses particularly exposed to broader risk trends, especially those in stocks and oil markets.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, USD/CAD rates have a bullish trading bias.
Advertisement

Canadian Dollar Maintaining Strength

While the Canadian Dollar has been enjoying a solid month of October, the past few days have proven rocky. Inconsistent news flow around US fiscal stimulus talks have hampered risk appetite, and amid an otherwise quiet Canadian economic calendar, the Loonie has proved hamstrung. With a relatively quiet Canadian economic calendar through the end of October, CAD-crosses will remain particularly exposed to broader risk trends, especially those in stocks and oil markets – including US fiscal stimulus news developments.

Bank of Canada Holds its Course

No reason to beat around the bush: nothing has changed for the Bank of Canada. Our expectation remains well-moored. “While the Canadian economy continues to show signs of progress, it must be considered that 20% of Canadian GDP is tied to economic activities with the US; as long as the world’s largest economy continues to struggle to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the Canadian economy may find difficulty reaching its full potential. As such, it still holds that the Bank of Canada still sees too much uncertainty to make any significant changes in the near-term.”

Bank of Canada Interest Rate Expectations (October 22, 2020) (Table 1)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Primed for More Gains? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

Bank of Canada interest rate expectations have continued to remain stable for the past several months. In mid-August, there was a 5% chance of a 25-bps rate hike through December 2020; now, there is a 2% chance of a 25-bps rate cut through December 2020. To this end, it is still the case that no rate moves are expected through July 2021.

USD/CAD Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (October 2019 to October 2020) (Chart 1)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Primed for More Gains? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

Despite trading higher in recent days, USD/CAD rates are still below their daily 5, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is still in bearish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending lower below its signal line, while Slow Stochastics are falling into oversold territory. Given that the uptrend from the September swing lows has been broken, USD/CAD rates still have potential to trade lower. The September 30 bearish engulfing bar high at 1.3400 would be key resistance to discern whether or not the potential for further losses remains.

USD/CAD Rate Technical Analysis: Weekly Chart (October 2019 to October 2020) (Chart 2)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Primed for More Gains? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

Big picture: There may no longer be a longer-term upside bias in USD/CAD rates as this narrative is under threat given the breakdown through the rising uptrend from the September 2012 and September 2016 lows. The longer-term view remains a bearish double top.

IG Client Sentiment Index: USD/CAD Rate Forecast (October 22, 2020) (Chart 3)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Primed for More Gains? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 66.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.96 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.62% lower than yesterday and 19.14% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.65% higher than yesterday and 71.03% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/CAD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

CAD/JPY Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (October 2019 to October 2020) (Chart 4)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Primed for More Gains? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD

CAD/JPY rates have formed into a new symmetrical triangle, dating back to mid-May; this new perspective trumps the prior symmetrical triangle in place from the February high. To this end, as a pair sitting in the middle of a consolidation, CAD/JPY rates are unattractive from a variety of angles: range traders, breakout traders, and momentum traders are likely to be discouraged in the very near-term.

CAD/JPY rates below their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is still in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is trending lower albeit at the signal line, while Slow Stochastics have dropped towards their median line. Patience is required; the sidelines look like a reasonable place from this strategist’s perspective.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Analysis: NDX, SPX Sitting on Big Support
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Analysis: NDX, SPX Sitting on Big Support
2020-10-22 12:30:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2020-10-22 03:30:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Weakness Has Big Long-term Support in Focus
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Weakness Has Big Long-term Support in Focus
2020-10-21 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Plummets into Critical Support
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Plummets into Critical Support
2020-10-20 15:39:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
CAD/JPY