US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Charts Look Bullish

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX Index Forecast: Bund Sell-off Continues, Germany 40 Feels the Pinch
2021-10-11 09:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-11 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Continues to Rise as Industries Consider Switching Over From Expensive Gas
2021-10-11 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as Crude Oil Surges Higher on Energy Crunch. Will USD/JPY Keep Going?
2021-10-11 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-11 02:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Technical Forecast: Mixed Picture in U.S. Stocks
2021-10-09 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-11 05:00:00
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
2021-10-09 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Tanks as Crude Oil Surges Higher on Energy Crunch. Will USD/JPY Keep Going?
2021-10-11 07:00:00
Pound Dollar Price Forecast: GBP/USD Key Levels for the Week Ahead
2021-10-10 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Tanks as Crude Oil Surges Higher on Energy Crunch. Will USD/JPY Keep Going?
2021-10-11 07:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPJPY clearing resistance in the bull flag, just a massive move already up +500 so far in October this is my top trade for q4 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/10/06/Bullish-GBP-JPY-GBPJPY-as-Rates-in-Focus-Q4-Top-Trade.html https://t.co/kaREoBBp3D https://t.co/GaB8k8ElBh
  • $USDJPY got it, fresh three year highs taking out a huge zone of resistance along the way https://t.co/dfz8TmsJ7t https://t.co/VNAjeyo3CX
  • RT @LizAnnSonders: Lots of talk about #stagflation but current spread between CPI and real GDP (both y/y) is nowhere near 1970s levels … ev…
  • - Trigger for monetary policy action not there - We have an early stage of an energy shock
  • ECB's Lane - We don't expect Delta to be a major domestic problem - Response to Delta has involved shutdowns in Asian suppliers, which is feeding back to Europe through supply
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.72%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4YThXpnYJU
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his weekly Strategy Webinar to discuss the setups we're tacking into the open! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • $USD price action so far in October - pretty much just digestion of the prior bullish move buyers haven't yet been able to take-out the highs but higher-low support has remained. https://t.co/QCViaV7949 https://t.co/qJAKjjRDCh
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.54% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3nlojW3Yvz
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Charts Look Bullish

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Charts Look Bullish

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY working on snapping a familiar price pattern
  • Big test lies ahead on further strength from here

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Undergoing Change in Behavior

This is how I began last week’s USD commentary: The US Dollar Index (DXY) is following a familiar pattern we’ve seen on a few occasions this year – strong rallies that look sustainable but then reverse lower. This pattern appears to be snapping as the support created following the breakout is holding.

The thinking was that for would-be longs, traders should trust support until broken and look it as a possible entry for a trend continuation higher. So far this is looking like a decent setup for the long-side, with the outlook becoming further bolstered by the development of a wedge pattern.

With the wedge formation (best seen on the 4-hr chart) forming just above support and in-line with a clear trend, we should see it break to the upside. It may need a day or two more to fully develop, but if this scenario is to work out then higher levels should come soon.

Another leg up will bring into play an important area of resistance via the March 2020 low that was later validated as resistance in September of last year. The area right around 94.67 could be a difficult one to get through on a first attempt.

But if we are indeed going to see the USD build significantly on its bullish trend then it may only be a minor roadblock. As per usual, watching price action closely will be the key. Volatility or a strong reversal around resistance will dent the bullish outlook, while a clean break through will increase it.

To turn the outlook neutral to negative, the DXY will need to break below 93.67. This action would make for a lower-low below the confluent support that we are currently see act as a backstop.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

dxy daily chart

US Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hr Chart

dxy 4-hr chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
2021-10-08 15:01:00
Natural Gas (NG) Outlook: Volatility Suggests Top May Be in Place
Natural Gas (NG) Outlook: Volatility Suggests Top May Be in Place
2021-10-08 14:35:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Running Lower After Support Break
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Running Lower After Support Break
2021-10-08 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD
2021-10-07 20:00:00
Advertisement