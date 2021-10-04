News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR Technical Analysis Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF
2021-10-04 03:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
News
Canadian Dollar Jumps on Energy Gains Ahead of OPEC+. Will USD/CAD Break Lower?
2021-10-04 06:30:00
Crude Oil Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Stronger Demand to Be Met with Limited Supply
2021-10-03 13:00:00
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Struggling to Move Higher, Significant Resistance Holds
2021-10-04 09:30:00
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-03 10:00:00
News
GBP/USD Bounce Rejected at Key Fibonacci Level as USD Sellers Struggle For Momentum
2021-10-04 08:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-02 19:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Q4 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Likely Remains Skewed Higher
2021-10-03 07:00:00
Yen 4Q Forecast: USD/JPY Likely Remains Skewed Higher
2021-10-02 07:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Rally Reversing Again, Watch Support

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Rally Reversing Again, Watch Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • DXY rally reversing again, a familiar pattern we’ve seen
  • Watch the recent breakout area for signs of support

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Rally Reversing Again, Watch Support

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is following a familiar pattern we’ve seen on a few occasions this year – strong rallies that look sustainable but then reverse lower. The breakout candle (Wednesday) above resistance discussed not long ago lasted a single day so far.

The breakout area, the August high and trend-line running over from the March high, is getting tested already. Support doesn’t seem likely to hold but we will give it the benefit of the doubt for now. If we see a strong test and reversal off support then perhaps the rally has further to go.

In this scenario, the March 2020 low that was validated in September of last year would be next up as resistance in the vicinity of 94.67. It may take a period of consolidating before this happens, but whether a rally would reconvene sooner or a little later it would in either case demonstrate a change in behavior from before.

For some time now the DXY has had a propensity to get a move started only to stop and reverse – a symptom of low volatility. If the same pattern is to continue, then support may hold, but will only be temporary before more weakness comes in.

In the event the same ole routine is playing out, then a break of support is seen as having the DXY head lower towards the May trend-line.

From a tactical standpoint, would-be longs may want to look to support to enter for a trend continuation. For those looking to take advantage of further weakness, waiting for support to break first may be the prudent way to go.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

DXY daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

