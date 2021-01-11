US Dollar Index (DXY) Has Potential to Run Towards Test of Important Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Short-Term US Dollar Strength Pushes EUR/USD Lower
2021-01-11 12:00:00
DAX 30 Bounces Off All-Time High, EUR/USD Increases Bearish Momentum
2021-01-11 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
2021-01-09 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
US Dollar Correction Continues, GBP Dips, Gold Upside Capped - US Market Open
2021-01-11 12:40:00
Gold, Silver Price Outlook: Rising Yields and USD Exert Downward Pressure
2021-01-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
British Pound at Risk as Downing Street Weighs Tighter Restrictions
2021-01-11 07:30:00
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out
2021-01-10 15:00:00
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
US Dollar Index (DXY) Has Potential to Run Towards Test of Important Resistance

US Dollar Index (DXY) Has Potential to Run Towards Test of Important Resistance

2021-01-11 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) broke near-term downward channel
  • March trend-line, September low could come into play soon
  • A test of resistance could mark important test of the downtrend
DXY has room to trade higher into resistance test

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in bounce mode with some room to run before an important test of resistance takes shape. This is developing within the context of a medium-term downtrend following a turn from support, which makes it particularly interesting to see how such a test may play out.

What is giving the move more breathing room is the breaking of a downward sloping channel (most easily seen on the 4-hr) chart. Conversely, as looked at in the weekly Euro technical forecast, EUR/USD (57% of the DXY weighting) is falling out of a rising channel.

Another factor helping bolster the bullish case now is the fact that the top of a support zone was tagged last week, which led to a weekly reversal candle. The zone dates to the 2009 high that became resistance in 2019 and support in 2018. Will this turn higher mark a major low as it had three years ago?

That is hard to say now, but perhaps if that is the be the case there will be a more thorough testing of support that drags out a few weeks to a few months. But a rally from here to the September 1 low at 91.74 and trend-line from March would qualify as a good countertrend test that could help provide more clarity on the broader trend.

On the sentiment front, a weaker USD has become a prevalent theme amongst market participants, so from a contrarian standpoint the status quo may be overdue for a testing if not outright reversal.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart (turning from support towards resistance)

US Dollar Index (DXY) weekly chart

DXY 4-hr Chart (broke downward channel)

DXY 4-hr chart

DXY Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

