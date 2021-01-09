News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Channel Structure in Focus
2021-01-09 04:00:00
Gold Falls as US Political Shift Fuels Reflation Bets, Crude Oil Rally Eases
2021-01-08 06:00:00
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-08 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: (XAU) Gold Grounded as Bitcoin Shoots to the Moon
2021-01-08 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Rejected – XAU/USD Bulls Beware
2021-01-08 15:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY to Follow Surging Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 03:00:00
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Channel Structure in Focus

2021-01-09 04:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Technical Outlook – NEUTRAL

  • EUR/USD channeling higher but momentum is weak
  • Continued strength could have big roadblock in play
  • A correction will put the trend to a test
EUR/USD trend higher but tepid

The Euro continues to rally against the Dollar, but over the past month it has lost considerable momentum. This doesn’t mean the EUR/USD rally is on its way to ending, but if it continues to act sluggish it might not take much to snap the upward channel structure.

As it currently sits at the bottom of the channel, which acts as support, we will want to see if it can hold and turn back higher as it has on each little dip in recent weeks. If it can, then look for it to rally to a new cycle high above 12349.

The potential here, still, is that we see the 2018 highs in the mid 124/125s reached. If the EUR/USD can reach that point we will see what it is really made of, as it will be a substantial area to climb through.

On the flip-side, should support break then we could see a decline ensue that takes price back to a trend-line running higher since May. The line may intersect as confluence with the September 1 high at 12011. This would be another point in time, as we would get a chance to see what the trend is made of as a correction is either met or not met by buyers.

All-in-all, sticking with the multi-week channel as a guide for now. If price stays above the lower parallel then the trend remains neutral to upward, fall below and things could turn negative for the single currency.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (channeling towards 2018 highs)

Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Channel Structure in Focus

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart (channel structure in play near-term)

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

