US Dollar Outlook: USD Grinds into Weekly Support – DXY Levels

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
2020-09-18 05:00:00
EUR/USD Selloff Ahead? Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-17 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Climbs to Test 50-DMA in Wake of OPEC+ Update
2020-09-17 19:45:00
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Tries to Turn Green on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment Data
2020-09-18 14:25:00
Dow Jones Futures Fluctuate, DAX 30 and ASX 200 In Tight Range
2020-09-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, USD/CAD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-09-18 12:00:00
Gold Price Continues to Rebound from 50-Day SMA Following FOMC
2020-09-18 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Outlook - GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Forecasts
2020-09-18 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trade Talk, New Lockdowns and UK Retail Sales Data
2020-09-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Beware of Currency Intervention Levels
2020-09-18 09:30:00
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
2020-09-17 09:30:00
Real Time News
  • 🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (AUG) Actual: 6.4% Expected: 6.2% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-18
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.03% France 40: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.09% US 500: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/H6M34f4ZTZ
  • Madrid to go back on lockdown, which will affect 850k people $EUR
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.131% 3-Year: 0.154% 5-Year: 0.269% 7-Year: 0.463% 10-Year: 0.684% 30-Year: 1.439% $TNX
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Unemployment Rate (AUG) due at 16:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.2% Previous: 6.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-18
  • I am just going to do - I'll put this head and shoulders pattern on $SPX. These end up falling apart more often than catalyzing the expected reversal nowadays though https://t.co/gR820ncJlC
  • White House Press Secretary says negotiations on TikTok deal are ongoing
  • Nasdaq 100 extending losses now testing weekly lows https://t.co/hjC9QE6Kgy
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.41% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0MhNNt277L
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.06% US 500: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.39% FTSE 100: -0.58% France 40: -1.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/df8XyEZWmu
US Dollar Outlook: USD Grinds into Weekly Support – DXY Levels

US Dollar Outlook: USD Grinds into Weekly Support – DXY Levels

2020-09-18 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollartechnical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • USD snaps two-week winning streak – monthly range is preserved
  • DXY bears vulnerable while above 92.28- bearish invalidation steady at 94.65

The US Dollar is off more than 0.35% this week with the DXY snapping a two-week winning streak after rebounding off long-term trend support. While the broader outlook remains weighted to the downside, the risk remains for a near-term recovery in the greenback as the index responds to long-term uptrend support. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this DXY technical setup and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - USD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the DXY sell-off was, “testing slope support at fresh multi-year lows and while the risk remains weighted to the downside, the immediate decline may be vulnerable here.” The level in focus was the 2018 yearly open at 92.28- this threshold held on a close basis with the index registering an intra-week low at 91.75 into the start of September. A rally of more than 2% off the lows failed last week with the index trading into the mid-month range heading into the close of the week.

Initial weekly resistance stands at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement off the 2018 advance / 2016 low-week close at 93.88/92 with a breach above the March lows at 94.65 needed to suggest a larger recovery is underway. Initial support steady at 92.28 backed by the 2016 swing low at 91.92- ultimately a break / close below the 2017 low-week close / 78.6% retracement at 91.33/40 is needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend with such a scenario risking accelerated losses for the greenback towards the 2018 lows.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar has responded to long-term technical support but keeps the index within the confines of the September opening-range. From a trading standpoint look for downside exhaustion ahead of 92.28 IF price is heading higher with a close above 94.65 needed to fuel a larger recovery. Ultimately, a larger recovery may offer more favorable opportunities closer to slope resistance within then yearly US Dollar downtrend.

Key US Data Releases

USD Economic Calendar - Dollar Event Risk - DXY Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

S&P 500 Price Analysis: VIX Flops as Stocks Hold Weekly Lows
S&P 500 Price Analysis: VIX Flops as Stocks Hold Weekly Lows
2020-09-17 21:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Vulnerable at Yearly Trend Resistance
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Vulnerable at Yearly Trend Resistance
2020-09-17 16:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Turns Coming in CAD/JPY & USD/CAD?
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Turns Coming in CAD/JPY & USD/CAD?
2020-09-16 16:00:00
FTSE Technical Outlook – Channel Becoming Increasingly Influential
FTSE Technical Outlook – Channel Becoming Increasingly Influential
2020-09-16 12:30:00
