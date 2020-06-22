We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Bulls Persist, US Dollar Net Shorts Largest Since May 2018 - COT Report
2020-06-22 09:40:00
Euro Perched at Key Support as US Dollar Looks to Make a Comeback
2020-06-22 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up with Stocks But Covid-19 Fears May Cap Gains
2020-06-22 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-21 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-22 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD End its Sideways Move?
2020-06-22 09:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Outlooks - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-22 12:20:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Remains a Worthy Guide

FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Channel Remains a Worthy Guide

2020-06-22 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE staying contained within channel
  • Keeps outlook neutral to bullish
  • Break of lower parallel needed to turn bearish

FTSE staying contained within channel

Last Monday, the FTSE 100 successfully held the lower parallel of an upward sloping channel, a structure that has been used as a reliable guide for formulating a general trading bias. While the angle of the channel is low and the trading has been sluggish, as long as the FTSE stays above the lower bound then the outlook is neutral to bullish.

Looking higher, a rip-roaring rally isn’t likely to develop, but there is room to trade towards the recent peak at 6511. A rise to that point would constitute a potentially critical test, as an important low created in December 2018 resides there. The high from earlier in the month came shy of the level, but close enough to constitute a test.

Another rise to that point may stall as sellers line up again, or even line up before reaching the monthly high. If the latter holds true this could usher in a potentially bearish outcome as a lower-high from the June 9 swing-high may mark the beginning of a downtrend.

However, for that to be the case we would need to see the lower parallel snapped and a lower-low develop below 5952, the most recent low on the bottom of the channel. Should this happen we would most likely need to adjust our trading bias towards shorts and revive the possibility that we see a retest of the March lows.

For now, the FTSE sits between the upper and lower parallel, making for a somewhat tricky spot from a swing-trade perspective when looking at risk/reward for new entries. For nimble short-term traders (i.e. day-traders) the general trading bias appears more favorable at the moment for bullish bets.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

FTSE Daily Chart (channel keeps price pointed higher)

FTSE daily chart

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

You can join me every Wednesday at 930 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

