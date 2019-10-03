FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Throttling Brings Topping Pattern into Clear View

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before Trade Wars Spread to US-EU
2019-10-03 01:41:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
2019-10-03 09:44:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Unfazed by PMI Warning Signal
2019-10-03 09:32:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price: Trend Breakdown Nears Prior Reversal Zone
2019-10-03 11:00:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @markets: Germany’s recession risk is rising, with a sharp slowdown in services suggesting the pain from its industrial crisis is spread…
  • RT @SamRo: ISM services report coming at 10am ET. Here’s why it matters: https://t.co/By5Bf6Lh0v
  • RT @IHSMarkitPMI: 🇪🇺 Eurozone Services PMI falls to ⬇️51.6 (53.5 - Aug), a notable slowdown and the weakest reading since the start of 2019…
  • LIVE NOW: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $JPY market faces a clear disconnect between domestic economic data and monetary policy. What if that were to change? Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/4Gr8tLaHvj https://t.co/I0puYqMXNJ
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.23%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oEGXZTGoo4
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT as he discusses the most relevant information from the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/HyPgSrhjor https://t.co/u7v74O8sEB
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.14% Silver: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UyoBBH9bdw
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.43% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/BpBmSCsMPN
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Throttling Brings Topping Pattern into Clear View

FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Throttling Brings Topping Pattern into Clear View

2019-10-03 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Technical Highlights:

  • FTSE slammed, head-and-shoulders top cleaning up nicely
  • Still some support below, but not might not matter

For our analysts intermediate-term fundamental and technical view on the FTSE and other major indices, check out the Q4 Global Equity Markets Forecast.

FTSE slammed, head-and-shoulders top cleaning up nicely

Global stocks took a sizable hit yesterday, with the FTSE falling especially hard. The decline had the UK benchmark slicing through the 200-day MA with ease. This was support on a couple of occasions last month, but not the case this time around.

This is what I had to say last week in regard to the 200-day and potential for a top: “Now that the UK index is shooting higher off support the upside must be respected again. However, there is still plenty of room for a large top, a head-and-shoulders formation, to come to form and post a significant threat in Q4.”

The decline yesterday cemented the right shoulder and brought the head-and-shoulders (H&S) into full view. It hasn’t yet triggered, so it is important to be mindful of this and the fact that there is still support below. However, given the general landscape around the world, and more specifically in the U.S. where the important NDX index is rolling over, pressure on global equities looks here to stay.

The December trend-line is currently breaking, should it continue then the August low and neckline will be next up. A break below the neckline arrives near the February 2016 trend-line that connects that large corrective low with the bottom of the swoon ending in December. A trigger of the H&S formation and break of long-term trend support is likely to have the FTSE really rolling downhill this quarter.

For now, the short-term trading bias remains in favor of shorts. The longer-view is growing increasingly bearish and may turn the UK stock market on its head alongside the rest of the planet.

Check out this guide for 4 ideas on how to Build Confidence in Trading.

FTSE Daily Chart (H&S top coming into clear view)

FTSE 100 Price Outlook: Throttling Brings Topping Pattern into Clear View

UK 100 Index Charts by Tradingview

You can join me every Wednesday at 930 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
British Pound Price: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at a Crossroads After Brexit Proposal
2019-10-03 09:44:00
Nikkei 225 Drops With Global Stocks, August's Rise Under Threat
Nikkei 225 Drops With Global Stocks, August's Rise Under Threat
2019-10-03 02:36:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Defends Key Support- GLD Trade Outlook
2019-10-02 18:30:00
Silver Prices Eye Bull Flag Continuation Effort - Key Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Prices Eye Bull Flag Continuation Effort - Key Levels for XAG/USD
2019-10-02 17:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.