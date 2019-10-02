We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Stalls into Monthly Open- Bears Beware
2019-10-01 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF
2019-10-01 19:01:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD Reversal Risks Deeper USD/JPY Losses
2019-10-02 14:06:00
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Pullback Over?
2019-10-02 11:00:00
Gold Price Correction Remains in Play as RSI Tracks Bearish Trend
2019-10-02 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-02 12:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Multi-year Trend-lines Could Be Next
2019-10-01 11:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • New York Fed President Williams: - LIBOR has fundamental flaws and should be removed
  • some quick escalation there... $SPX now testing 2019 trendline/rising wedge support. nearing time for fed-speak to get to work $ES $SPY https://t.co/dziaEyrH39
  • RT @PeterHanksFX: Going live in 5 for this week's #StockMarket webinar. With the $SPX down big, we have a lot to talk about ahead of the up…
  • Poll: Do you think $SPX takes out its trendline support around 2,925 before the week's end?
  • I think that qualifies as a pretty obvious technical break for the $SPX - August's range high at 2,940. Now the real test comes into view with 2019's primary trendline support https://t.co/lEmZnQYFVz
  • S&P 500 could really do with a (fake) "US/China trade talks are going well" headline right about now https://t.co/4BljsSoQIU
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.42% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.54% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Xph9KW4o43
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.64% Wall Street: -1.71% Germany 30: -2.42% France 40: -2.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dsgp4pOVZN
  • As gold prices provide skittish, it's worth considering if this is a head & shoulders top or a bull flag continuation forming. Looking more like the latter. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/xau-usd/2019/10/01/gold-price-forecast-top-takes-shape-bull-flag-or-head-and-shoulders-key-levels-for-xau-to-usd-gold-price-today.html Gold chart yest vs today $XAUUSD $GLD $GVZ https://t.co/PhJarZw6FR
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (SEP 27) due at 14:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1539k Previous: 2412k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-02
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More

2019-10-02 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

The U.S. stock market could be in serious trouble as the final stretch of the year is here. The Nasdaq 100 is the primary index of concern, from there you can connect the dots. The DAX is pulling off resistance and may soon make good on a topping pattern. Crude oil is generally a mess, but the broader path of least resistance remains lower, especially if stocks start to tumble as they look like they might.

Technical Highlights:

  • Nasdaq 100 technical posturing very important
  • DAX rolling over from resistance, H&S to come to fruition?
  • Crude oil remains difficult, but general bias is lower

Make more informed decisions by checking out our trading forecasts and educational resources on the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

Nasdaq 100 technical posturing very important

The U.S. markets could be in trouble soon. The Nasdaq 100, home to ‘FAANG’ (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google), in my view is the most important index on the planet. If some of the world’s largest most well-known companies (bull market darlings) are faltering then so it is the NDX, which means the S&P 500 is in trouble too, and if the broader U.S. stock market is trouble (55% global stock market capitalization), so is the rest of the world.

The NDX is teetering on the December trend-line that makes up the bottom-side of a large ascending wedge and intermediate-term head-and-shoulders pattern. A break here will be viewed as a catalyst for kicking off a major slide in Q4. Stocks down, vol up, trading conditions to improve markedly.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (breakdown looks to be on the horizon)

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook &amp; More

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

For the Dow, watch the December trend-line and 200-day rising up, along with what could be the neckline of a lop-sided head-and-shoulders pattern. A break below these support levels should have the Dow rolling downhill and it also means the NDX is well below the aforementioned markers.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (rolling over)

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook &amp; More

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

DAX rolling over from resistance, H&S to come to fruition?

The DAX is pulling off hard from the January 2018 trend-line, and with momentum as strong as it is more weakness is anticipated. It will take some time to complete, but the head-and-shoulders top under development might soon become a real thing. The trading bias is lower for the foreseeable future.

DAX Daily Chart (strong turn of t-line, right shoulder may be in)

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook &amp; More

DAX Chart by TradingView

Crude oil remains difficult, but general bias is lower

Crude oil is a difficult handle with cross-winds of geopolitical risks and stock market/economic weakness. Overall, while oil has been choppy and sporadic, the trading bias remains for lower prices. For now, it may be best to lay low until a good, clear set-up appears in favor of lower prices. Weakness could really being to accelerate soon if stocks roll over.

Crude Oil Daily Chart (choppy but looks headed lower)

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX, Crude Oil Technical Outlook &amp; More

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF
2019-10-01 19:01:00
US Dollar, EURUSD, AUDUSD Technical Outlook & More
US Dollar, EURUSD, AUDUSD Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-01 12:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices Fall Hard, EURUSD Touches New Low
Gold and Silver Prices Fall Hard, EURUSD Touches New Low
2019-09-30 18:02:00
EURUSD, Gold, Nasdaq 100, Charts for Next Week
EURUSD, Gold, Nasdaq 100, Charts for Next Week
2019-09-27 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
US Tech 100
Germany 30
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.