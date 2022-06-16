S&P 500 Outlook: Short-term Technical Pattern May Set Up Rally

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dithers Despite Weaker US Dollar Post Fed Hike. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-16 05:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
2022-06-16 00:30:00
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Fed Face-off
2022-06-15 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Surrender FOMC Gains on Return of Bond Bears
2022-06-16 03:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Raises Rates by 25 Basis Points to 1.25%, British Pound Slides
2022-06-16 11:30:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
2022-06-16 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Are USDJPY and S&P 500 Reversals Durable after the Big Fed Hike?
2022-06-16 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
More View more
S&P 500 Outlook: Short-term Technical Pattern May Set Up Rally

S&P 500 Outlook: Short-term Technical Pattern May Set Up Rally

Paul Robinson, Strategist

S&P 500 Technical Outlook:

  • S&P 500 trading on underside trend-line with RST pattern developing
  • This pattern is developing on two different time-frames, may be highly significant

S&P 500 Outlook: Short-term Technical Pattern May Set Up Rally

The stock market continues to look very weak, and while trying to find a bottom isn’t an easy game there are opportunities for both sides of the market when certain signposts show up. For those who have been short from good levels potentially bullish price sequences can be viewed as a signal for when to tighten up trailing stops. For would-be longs, these signposts can offer a definable edge to use for taking a countertrend entry.

The short-term chart (hourly) is carving out an RST pattern, which is simply a ‘reverse symmetrical triangle’. In reverse of a traditional contracting triangle these are marked by an expansion in price action (higher volatility vs lower volatility with a traditional triangle). The lower lows and higher highs create an expanding triangle. The logic behind why these form is simple – the increasingly larger price swings are a marker for growing indecision by the market and thus a potential turning point. They don’t always indicate a reversal in trend, but because they tend to form after large price swings this is often the case.

There are a couple of ways to execute these types of patterns. One is to wait for the third low to be in and when price rises above the second low establish a position. The more conservative approach is to wait for further validation that a low is in by waiting for a rally, pullback, and rise above the rally high. The risk with the conservative approach is of course that the market just turns and burns without pulling back. Taking a 50/50 approach can help mitigate that risk.

The S&P 500 futures (ES) are currently trying to forge that third low with today’s down open, and on that we could see the beginning of a low form here. What I will be watching for is first, can we rise strongly off the low above the Tuesday low, and second, can we hold onto the rally with a minor pullback and then break the pullback high.

If we can do that then the market may successfully put in a low in the short-term. Furthermore, this pattern has also been forming on the daily chart since the middle of May, with this being the third leg lower. Yesterday, the market breached that low (3807.50) on an intra-day basis, but failed to close above. A daily close above yesterday’s high at 3843 would be considered a strong initiation of the RST pattern.

It would almost seem to be too good to be true, but we could get a short-term RST that kicks off a broader RST bottoming sequence. This could amount to short-term risk with a medium-term type payoff if it works out. Finding asymetrical bets is key to good trading.

Adding another layer to the bullish case based just off the charts, is that the RSTs are forming on underside slope support on the daily chart. This makes for some nice confluence, and while it may not work out the edge offered by this confluence is fairly significant. But let's first see if these RSTs can start behaving as required.

Advertisement

S&P 500 Hourly Chart

S&P 500 hourly chart

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Fed Face-off
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Fed Face-off
2022-06-15 15:00:00
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Watch for Typical CAD Price Action
USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Watch for Typical CAD Price Action
2022-06-15 12:35:00
Crude Oil Price Technical Outlook: WTI Rally Stalls- Pullback Levels
Crude Oil Price Technical Outlook: WTI Rally Stalls- Pullback Levels
2022-06-14 19:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Threatens Collapse Ahead of FOMC
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Threatens Collapse Ahead of FOMC
2022-06-14 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed