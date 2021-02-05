News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Past 1.20- 2021 Breakdown Intensifies
2021-02-04 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Overbought RSI Signal Persists as US Inventories Contract
2021-02-04 15:30:00
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
2021-02-04 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-05 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-05 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall Further as US Jobs Data Drives Fed Outlook
2021-02-05 06:07:00
Gold Price Susceptible to Bearish RSI Signal on Break of January Range
2021-02-04 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP: British Pound Cheers Distancing from Negative Rates
2021-02-05 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-04 17:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Real Time News
  • Make smart trading decisions with your free guide to trade the news. Download your free guide here.https://t.co/pb5E2KgRzW #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/jLIJdtNHP7
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.34%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/mQJU3dqn8s
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-05
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (JAN) Actual: 55.7 Previous: 63.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-05
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.16% Oil - US Crude: 0.71% Gold: 0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5umxMK5WLy
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (JAN) due at 11:40 GMT (15min) Previous: 63.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-05
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/wm8yiqO6tj
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ypZE7Ez6SG
  • US Senate votes 51-50, with VP Harris casting the tiebreaking vote, to adopt a budget blueprint for President Biden's $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plans. Committees have until February 16 to draw together a budget.
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.03% US 500: 0.42% Wall Street: 0.41% Germany 30: 0.20% FTSE 100: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WXJrATCCiZ
Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term

Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term

Paul Robinson, Strategist

The Dow Jones continues to propel higher after a breach of the channel it was recently contained within; but as discussed yesterday, what is viewed as the more important index – NDX – continues to maintain its orderly ascent. This helped keep the Dow and S&P breaches in perspective as potentially transient events. To reach a new record the Dow needs to break 31272. If it does, then a pair of top-side trend-lines (from June & November) are in near confluence near 31800 and could be the next top-side objective. On the down-side, support clocks in right around the 30k mark and March trend-line.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Daily Chart (31272, top-side trend-lines to watch)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

