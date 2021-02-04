News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
2021-02-04 11:35:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength to Ebb as VIX Index Falls
2021-02-03 23:05:00
2021-02-03 23:05:00
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
2021-02-04 04:30:00
2021-02-04 04:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead
2021-02-03 17:30:00
2021-02-03 17:30:00
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
2021-02-04 01:30:00
2021-02-04 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-03 19:30:00
2021-02-03 19:30:00
Gold and Silver Slammed Lower as the US Dollar Flexes its Muscles
2021-02-04 10:30:00
2021-02-04 10:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2021-02-04 03:00:00
2021-02-04 03:00:00
Bank of England says Negative Rates Are Not Coming, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-02-04 12:23:00
2021-02-04 12:23:00
GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP
2021-02-04 09:00:00
2021-02-04 09:00:00
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
2021-02-04 11:35:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Bank of England (BoE) Leaves All Monetary Policy Settings Unchanged

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Charts: NDX Staying on Course While SPX Detours

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Charts: NDX Staying on Course While SPX Detours

Paul Robinson, Strategist

U.S. Indices Technical Highlights:

  • Leading Nasdaq 100 stays inside the confines of bull channel
  • S&P 500 broke down through bottom of the channel before recovering
  • Trading bias continues to remain upward until pervasive price action sets in
So goes the NDX goes the SPX goes the world.

The Nasdaq 100 has been the leading index for some time, with it effectively run by the bull market leaders in FANMAG + TSLA. This seven stock group makes up nearly half the entire NDX’s weighting. And so by extension if the NDX it seems logical to label it as the most important stock market index there is in the U.S., and thus the world (US = 55% of global stock market cap).

With this backdrop in mind, looking at the daily chart the NDX is clearly in an uptrend at the moment, and a steady one at that. The impressive channel dating to late November remains well intact while the equivalent structures for the S&P 50 and Dow have been damaged. But again given the NDX’s importance, it’s technical posturing here keeps the broader market outlook higher.

At some point something has to give, and that will either be the top of the channel breaking, giving the Nasdaq 100 the opportunity to accelerate higher. Perhaps in a final hurrah as market sentiment is certainly frothy. Whether that will be the case or not, we will have to reserve judgement until later.

To turn the picture bearish, a break of the channel itself might not lead to a sell-off, but a break of the channel and a lower-low beneath the 12845 low will at least put the March trend-line to a test. A breaking of both the channel and March trend-line could be enough to set into motion a full-blown correction, or worse.

The bottom line is right now the channel and March trend-line are the important technical structures to watch here.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (channel, March trend-line)

NDX daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

The S&P 500 broke the upward channel that the NDX maintained, but is currently back inside it. It came very near the March trend-line, which may have been what helped keep a floor in. Whether the near catch or not is the reason, we still know the NDX is the important index here and the March trend-line a very important technical threshold.

It will be important to watch how the S&P 500 acts should it cross above 3870, the prior record high. It will be up against the top of the breached channel, so an important test once breaking out of the structure. Again, though, the NDX here may be the more important index to watch for cues on S&P.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (March trend-line is big)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Have Vaccines Grounded the Loonie? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-02-04 12:11:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Have Vaccines Grounded the Loonie? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-02-04 12:11:00
USD Index Technical Framework to Watch, Big Resistance Ahead
2021-02-04 11:01:00
USD Index Technical Framework to Watch, Big Resistance Ahead
2021-02-04 11:01:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2021-02-04 03:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2021-02-04 03:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Proving Resilient, Bullish Breakouts in Progress
2021-02-03 21:25:00
British Pound Forecast: Proving Resilient, Bullish Breakouts in Progress
2021-02-03 21:25:00
