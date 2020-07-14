We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Trying to Rally From Basing Pattern to 2008 Trend-line
2020-07-14 12:18:00
EUR/USD Rates to Watch Ahead of ECB Interest Rate Decision
2020-07-14 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Trapped at Resistance as Other Risk Assets Climb
2020-07-13 16:30:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Reverses Hard, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Display Divergence
2020-07-14 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Prices, Dow Jones, Earnings Season, Euro, ECB
2020-07-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Struggle to Rally Further as Supportive Trend Breaks
2020-07-14 11:00:00
S&P 500 Retraces at Key Resistance, Hang Seng Faces a Pullback
2020-07-14 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure After Weak UK GDP Release
2020-07-14 06:22:00
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Ripe for Volatility as Stocks Swing Amid Earnings
2020-07-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Nearing the Bottom as COVID-19 Cases Soar?
2020-07-13 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 SNB Chair Jordan Speech due at 13:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Q2) Actual: -21.2% Expected: -18% Previous: -19.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Q2) Actual: -19.1% Expected: -18% Previous: -17.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (Q2) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -18% Previous: -17.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.2 Expected: 0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.5% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-14
  • Hey traders! I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/jkliL5sxj7 https://t.co/PEs75ruwcX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.71%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ctXAAlfmGf
Nasdaq 100 Reverses Hard, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Display Divergence

Nasdaq 100 Reverses Hard, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Display Divergence

2020-07-14 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

U.S. Indices Highlights:

  • Nasdaq 100 gapped higher then reversed strongly
  • Could mark beginning of more near-term weakness
  • S&P 500 and Dow Jones lagging far behind

The Nasdaq 100 underwent a strong reversal yesterday to the tune of over -4%, not your garden variety sell-off from an intra-day high. But will it lead to a pullback lasting more than a session or two? Perhaps not, but the risk is we see a bit more short-term weakness before possibly firming up again. Divergences amongst major indices though could be signaling a turn lower is or very nearly ready to take hold.

If the NDX declines back inside the short-term channel in place since April this will lead to a test of the top of the long-term channel in place since 2010. This could lead to some important turnabouts going forward. Because the NDX recently left the bullish structure built from a decade ago, it may mean that an acceleration higher (blow-off) is underway, and that we could soon see more upside after a smallish pullback. But perhaps the pop out of the top of the channel is an ‘overthrow’ that leads to a larger reversal. An overthrow is a smaller, less dramatic form of exhaustion that temporarily takes the market off its previous course (in this case higher outside the channel), but then leads to a significant turning point.

First thing is first, the lower side of the daily channel and top of the weekly channel could get tested here in the days ahead. A hold of this support would be constructive and keep the upside intact. However, a decline below the lower parallel on the daily, and more importantly a decline back inside the long-term bull channel would imply that we may have just witnessed an overthrow that is indeed signaling a larger top, and thus pointing to a meaningful decline. Hard to say at this point if this is the case.

But glaring divergence between the five-stock-heavy NDX (FANMAG – FB, AAPL, NFLX , MSFT, AMAZON, GOOG) and the broader S&P 500, Dow Jones, and other indices suggests things ‘under the hood’ of the market aren’t churning along so well. We shall soon see if that matters, or if money will rotate into other names.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q3 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (big engulfing candle)

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Chart (outside bull

channel)

Nasdaq 100 weekly chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

The S&P 500 has been relatively weak by comparison to the narrow Nasdaq 100. It tried to break to a new five-week high yesterday, but was unable to do so. The best case for now appears to be it holds onto the range down to around the 2965-mark.

The Dow Jones is struggling to get above the 200-day, and still remains a good distance from the June high. It wouldn’t take much to get back down to the range-lows near 24843, or worse to the lowest levels seen since May. So while the NDX is flying high the other indices, without as much help from the market darlings, are struggling to hold up. This could change and turn into a period of catch-up, but the short-term and longer-term divergences on display may be signaling trouble ahead as we progress into the second-half of the year.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (failed to break out)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Dow Jones Daily Chart (struggling around the 200-day)

Dow Jones daily chart

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price- Consolidation Continues Ahead of BoC Meeting
Canadian Dollar: USD/CAD Price- Consolidation Continues Ahead of BoC Meeting
2020-07-14 09:30:00
EUR/JPY Outlook: EUR vs JPY Price Faces a Critical Resistance Level
EUR/JPY Outlook: EUR vs JPY Price Faces a Critical Resistance Level
2020-07-13 17:00:00
US Dollar Index (DXY) Technical Outlook: Support Growing in Importance
US Dollar Index (DXY) Technical Outlook: Support Growing in Importance
2020-07-13 13:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Key Support Level Holds Up
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD – Key Support Level Holds Up
2020-07-13 09:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.