S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Stock Rally Vulnerable- Breakout Levels

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Coiling Up for a Breakout?
2020-07-09 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes June High as Bullish RSI Trend Remains Intact
2020-07-09 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Extend Drop After Covid-19 Surge, Biden Speech
2020-07-09 23:00:00
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Energy Supply Drawdown Begins
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Eyes Support, Straits Times Faces Singapore General Election
2020-07-10 00:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Earnings Season Arrives
2020-07-09 20:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Balance Sheet Drop May Cap Bullion's Surge
2020-07-10 16:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as US-China Tensions Escalate
2020-07-10 06:18:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Pullback, EUR/GBP Dips Supported
2020-07-10 08:11:00
GBP/USD Confirms Q1 Bottom, However, Upside Challenges Remain
2020-07-09 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Outlook, Dow Jones and S&P 500 Eyed
2020-07-10 14:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.26% Silver: 0.01% Gold: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1t0X9mhX4f
  • Retail CFD traders have reversed net bearing on US crude oil quickly over the past few days. The breakdown temporarily boosted bearish view, but leaning against that productive trend again today https://t.co/stabPzfeVU
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.36% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.21% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/o6Rpa0lCVP
  • Trump says next phase of trade deal with China is far from his mind - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.87% US 500: 0.45% Germany 30: 0.32% France 40: 0.30% FTSE 100: 0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1NjIfHEyLI
  • $USD $DXY | Last but not least, we see the US Dollar Index coiling between its broader bullish trend and more recent series of lower highs. The Greenback might extend its decline if market sentiment stays strong, but a return of risk aversion threatens to send it snapping higher. https://t.co/EKeKvjHrom
  • With Q2 earnings on tap, I'll be paying close attention to Treasuries and the $VIX Index next week. That said, the breakdown in Treasury yields is concerning, and expected stock market volatility remains fearfully elevated. A bad omen for stocks trading at record valuations? $TLT https://t.co/5oMaIbprel
  • $CL_F $USO | Oil received a boost from a relatively optimistic market report just released by the @IEA, raising its #CrudeOil demand forecast for 2020 up by 400K/bpd to 92.1M/bpd as economy recovers. However, they noted how "outlook is almost certainly to the downside." https://t.co/6dbsHeYWd8
  • $RUT $IWM | Russell 2000 held its 50-day moving average near the 1,380-price, which may keep providing technical support going forward. It underscores the stock market's medium-term uptrend; breakdown of that level could accelerate selling pressure. Resistance looms near 200-DMA. https://t.co/jIrKaj01kd
  • Risk appetite buoyed by more coronavirus vaccine headlines on Gilead's remdesivir; US equities attempting to recover on balance from yesterday's stumble as crude oil tries to climb back into the 40-handle. Russell 2000 leading the S&P 500 while Nasdaq lags. https://t.co/V4iFGM7a2G
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Stock Rally Vulnerable- Breakout Levels

S&P 500 Technical Analysis: Stock Rally Vulnerable- Breakout Levels

2020-07-10 15:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500 Index Technical Price Outlook: SPX500 Near-term Trade Levels

The S&P 500 Index is attempting a second consecutive weekly advance but continues to hold below a critical resistance barrier. The focus is on a break of the monthly opening range with the advance vulnerable into key resistance just higher. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the SPX500 technical price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this S&P 500 trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 13
( 12:07 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 Daily

S&P 500 Price Chart - SPX500 Daily - SPX Trade Outlook - ES Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; S&P 500 Index on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last S&P 500 Price Outlook we noted that the index had “reversed off yearly open resistance and the threat remains for a deeper correction near-term while below 3181.” Price continued lower in the following days with a decline of more than 9% off the June highs registering a low at 2935 before rebounding. A break below the April trendline has price testing this slope as resistance into the open of June trade with the monthly opening-range taking shape just below.

Monthly open support rests at 3095 with a break of the range lows at 3073 risking a larger correction in price. Key resistance steady at the yearly open / 100% ext at 3219/26 with a close above 3258 needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 120min

S&P 500 Price Chart - SPX500 120min - SPX Trade Outlook - ES Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at S&P 500 price action shows the index breaking below an ascending pitchfork formation we’ve been tracking since last month. Yesterday’s sell-off rebounded off confluence support at the 38.2% retracement / 100% extension at 3118/20 and the focus is on this recovery. Resistance steady at 3169/81- look for exhaustion into this region IF price is indeed heading lower. A close above is needed to keep the focus on the yearly open at 3219. A break lower exposes the monthly open / 50% retracement at 3094/95 backed by 3069/70- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The S&P 500 is carving a monthly opening-range just above the objective July open at 3095 – look to the break for guidance. From at trading standpoint, the immediate focus is on a breakout of this expansionary range off the highs with the broader rally vulnerable sub-3181 – look for a move lower to offer more favorable opportunities with a breach above the yearly open ultimately needed to keep fuel the next leg higher.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

S&P 500 Trader Sentiment – SPX500 Price Chart

S&P 500 Trader Sentiment - SPX500 Price Chart - SPX Technical Forecast - ES Trade Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short the index - the ratio stands at -2.41 (29.3% of traders are long) – bullishreading
  • Long positions are1.61% higher than yesterday and 1.89% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 2.74% lower than yesterday and 1.34% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current S&P 500 price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short
US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 2% 1%
Weekly -4% 6% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CHF Price Outlook: Tests Critical Trendline Resistance Level
USD/CHF Price Outlook: Tests Critical Trendline Resistance Level
2020-07-10 09:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Soars to Nine-Year Highs
2020-07-09 15:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price May Rally to a One-Year High
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price May Rally to a One-Year High
2020-07-09 09:30:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Rally Flies Towards 2020 High
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Rally Flies Towards 2020 High
2020-07-08 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.