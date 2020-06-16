We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD, JPY, CHF | Webinar
2020-06-16 12:00:00
2020-06-16 12:00:00
EUR/USD – Top and Drop or Break From Typical Behavior?
2020-06-16 11:56:00
2020-06-16 11:56:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
2020-06-15 15:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
2020-06-15 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
2020-06-15 12:30:00
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
2020-06-16 11:30:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Chair Powell Testifies in Congress
2020-06-16 06:00:00
2020-06-16 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Continues After Jobs Data
2020-06-16 08:00:00
2020-06-16 08:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-15 12:00:00
2020-06-15 12:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
2020-06-15 12:30:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks at a Cross-road

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks at a Cross-road

2020-06-16 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Highlights:

  • S&P 500 pulling back prior to final gap-fill
  • Nasdaq 100 coming off major channel/psych level

U.S. stocks at risk of declining further

The U.S. stock market was hit with force last week, taking the indices down by the most in a single day since the height of the coronavirus panic. The market though is trying to make that a one-off event with it working on stabilizing a bit.

The S&P 500 is doing so around the 200-day moving average, and regardless of whether the end of the pullback is here or another leg lower is coming, it comes as no surprise we are seeing some volatility around this widely-watched technical threshold.

If the market holds onto yesterday’s low at 2965, and can soon get moving higher, then it could quickly mark the end of a pullback and run towards the corona-gap that kicked off the Q1 sell-off. But if we lose yesterday’s low and the Nasdaq 100, a very important leading index, breaks the lower bounds of nearly two-month channel, then more selling appears to be in the cards.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (failed prior to ‘corona-gap’)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 is the bull market leader, the keeper of the darling group of stocks known as FANMAG (Facebook, Apple, Netflix, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google). The fact that these are some of the most known and largest companies in the world means their performance has a big impact on the broader U.S. market and global markets as a whole.

Last week the NDX ticked the top of a long-term bull market channel while crossing 10k for the first time, it could mark a major turning point if the index can’t overcome it soon. We recently discussed the NDX dynamic in this article.

Looking at the shorter-term, there is a bullish channel in place since mid-April, that as of yesterday saw the lower parallel tested. A break of the lower parallel (close < 9489) should put the market on its heels. With the NDX having just faced major long-term resistance, the thinking is that there is a fairly high probability that we see the short-term channel broken. The cautious approach to take for would-be shorts would be to wait for the lower parallel to break, and if looking/holding long for another push higher the same threshold can be used to assess the downside.

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Chart (top of channel/10k)

NDX weekly chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (near-term channel)

NDX daily chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

