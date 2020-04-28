S&P 500 Price Outlook: Rally at Risk into Critical Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Suffers, Australian Dollar and Japanese Yen Shine - US Market Open
2020-04-28 13:15:00
EUR/USD Price Vulnerable to Central Bank and Data Induced Volatility
2020-04-28 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Can Oil Prices Go Negative Again? - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-28 09:30:00
Gold Prices Retreat As Hopes For Virus-Lockdown Rollbacks Endure
2020-04-28 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Have Room to Rally, but Risk/Reward Going South
2020-04-28 11:00:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Gold Charts & More to Watch
2020-04-28 11:35:00
Gold Price Slides on Renewed Risk Appetite, Unable to Break Trend Resistance
2020-04-28 08:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Caught Between Oil Woes and Lockdown Hopes
2020-04-28 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-27 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY – Working on Breakout from Descending Wedge Pattern
2020-04-28 10:26:00
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • With the CAT and UPS (growth-oriented) earnings this morning and $GOOG recharging the tech-leader FAANG group after the close, worth considering the ratio of Nasdaq to Dow (separated $NDX in red and $DJIA in blue) https://t.co/bm1mjGNLbX
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.51% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.36% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Gf2AKiGxLi
  • LIVE IN 45 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
  • White House Advisor Kudlow says Trump asked him to look into tax relief for middle class - BBG
  • Saudi Arabia's central bank currency reserves drop $27 billion in March - BBG
  • South Africa's National Union of Metal Workers has told members not to go back to work at Harmony Gold's target mine $XAU
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/hun6OOXxzP
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.15% US 500: -0.07% France 40: -0.09% FTSE 100: -0.21% Germany 30: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5MQcmkXhze
  • Italy COVID-19 cases rise by 2,091 for Tuesday versus 1,739 on Monday $EURUSD
  • Hello traders! @DailyFX Chief Strategsit, @JohnKicklighter has an update on what is worth looking out for in the US market opening. Tune in 👇 https://t.co/TJp4sRSmrM
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Rally at Risk into Critical Resistance

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Rally at Risk into Critical Resistance

2020-04-28 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500 Index Technical Price Outlook: SPX500 Near-term Trade Levels

The S&P 500 Index surged nearly 34% off the yearly lows with the rally extending into a critical resistance confluence today. We’re looking for a reaction up here with the broader rally at risk into this threshold. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the SPX500 technical price charts. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this SPX500 trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
May 04
( 12:05 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 Daily

S&P 500 Price Chart - SPX500 Daily - SPX Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; S&P 500 Index on Tradingview

Technical Outlook:In my last S&P 500 Price Outlook we noted that the index had, “rebounded off down-trend support with the recent price breakout now testing initial resistancelook for support ahead of 2300 IF price is heading higher with a breach above 2671 needed to suggest a more significant low is in place.” Price has rallied more than 13.5% in April with the breakout now targeting a critical resistance one at 2895-2932 – a region defined by the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 range and the 100% extension of the advance off the yearly low. The rally is vulnerable heading into this threshold with a breach / weekly close above needed to keep the March advance viable .

S&P 500 Price Chart – SPX500 120min

S&P 500 Price Chart - SPX500 120min - SPX Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at S&P 500 price action shows the index breaching descending slope resistance last week with the advance trading within the confines of a near-term ascending pitchfork formation. The advance is vulnerable into this threshold with initial support eyed at yesterday’s low / slope support at 2858. A break below the weekly open at 2835 would be needed to validate a near-term reversal with such scenario threatening a larger correction towards 2723. A breach / close above 2932 keeps the focus on subsequent topside resistance objectives at the upper parallel (currently near ~2980s) and the July 2019 highs at 3026.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The S&P 500 rally has extended into a pivotal resistance barrier and the immediate focus is on a reaction up here with the bulls at risk sub-2930 near-term. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce long positioning / raise protective stops- look for a possible exhaustion high into this zone. Ultimately a larger setback may offer more favorable entries closer to uptrend support with a breach higher needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

S&P 500 Trader Sentiment – SPX500 Price Chart

S&P 500 Trader Sentiment - SPX 500 Price Chart - SPX Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short the index - the ratio stands at -3.09 (24.46% of traders are long) – bullishreading
  • Long positions are0.58% lower than yesterday and 12.91% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 0.25% lower than yesterday and 7.14% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed S&P 500 trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
US 500 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 3% 0%
Weekly -2% 3% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

---

Active Trade Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/JPY Chart Exposes Bearish Signals- Euro vs Japanese Yen Forecast
EUR/JPY Chart Exposes Bearish Signals- Euro vs Japanese Yen Forecast
2020-04-28 14:30:00
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Have Room to Rally, but Risk/Reward Going South
Dow Jones & S&P 500 Have Room to Rally, but Risk/Reward Going South
2020-04-28 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Retests Key Support Level, What’s Next?
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Retests Key Support Level, What’s Next?
2020-04-28 09:30:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Downtrend in Jeopardy
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Downtrend in Jeopardy
2020-04-28 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.