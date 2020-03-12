Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast – Approaching Long-term Support as Panic Sets In

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, Boosts Liquidity - Is It Enough?
2020-03-12 13:01:00
EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Must Act Decisively as Recession Looms and Markets Collapse
2020-03-12 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address
2020-03-12 01:30:00
Yen, US Dollar Gain. Virus Pandemic Pushes Wall Street to Bear Market
2020-03-12 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Pulls Back, 1700 Looms Large - Gold Levels
2020-03-11 15:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-03-12 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

ECB leaves rates unchanged at -0.5%, announces new round of TLTROs to provide immediate liquidity

Real Time News
  • Wasn't it Buddy Holly (he said, showing his age)? https://t.co/IwpfTLy3Sx
  • I believe another Essex (David) once said that.... https://t.co/uvnODPxbFK
  • DAX post ECB: https://t.co/pyqiGoohmd
  • That'll be the day https://t.co/Z3cFE5CnNL
  • RT @heliaebrahimi: BREAKING: @TheIFS verdict on Budget2020 UK growth forecasts "feeble" and show the economy "not in a robust position for…
  • Maybe forcing member states to put their hands in their own pockets to help out? https://t.co/1iNFIdUYTy
  • $EURUSD now back where it was before the ECB's decision https://t.co/0tFBf1YYJp
  • And here's the release on its help for Eurozone banks: https://t.co/y5C61EO8IE https://t.co/jPGbUSVb9y
  • Here's the ECB's release on its monetary policy decisions: https://t.co/9i1iaMwZnm
  • $EURUSD 100 pips of range in ~5 minutes https://t.co/IaSJk4EecL
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast – Approaching Long-term Support as Panic Sets In

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast – Approaching Long-term Support as Panic Sets In

2020-03-12 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Highlights:

  • Dow Jones still has room to go before hitting support
  • Long-term levels below for the S&P 500 too
  • Watching for signs of a capitulation, then bounce

S&P 500 and Dow Jones looking to long-term support

As markets continue to get flattened, the question is when will the selling end, or at least subside? It is a complicated situation as black swan events unfold, as we are seeing, with new twists and turns each day as everyone scrambles with few precedence to turn to as guidance. Volatility is spiking into panic territory, with the VIX now registering levels not seen since the Great Financial Crisis.

From a pure technical and sentiment standpoint the market is getting close, but may still have a bit more to go before the kind of extreme is registered and support is met that is needed to put in a floor in on its own exhaustion in selling.

The bull market trend-line from the 2009 low is fast-approaching. It connects lows from 2011, 2016, and 2018. Will it be the low for 2020? That is far too early to determine, but it may be the low for the early part of 2020. It currently clocks in around 2565 on the cash index, give or take about 20 handles. The market may initially whiz on through for a moment before putting in a reversal, which would constitute a bullish rejection that may give even more merit to any turnaround that may develop from support.

VIX Chart (Spiking to 2008 Levels)

VIX chart
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out our stock market forecast.
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Weekly Chart (2009 trend-line nearing)

S&P 500 weekly chart

The Dow Jones, too, is of course fast-approaching the same line of support, which also roughly aligns with low from December of 2018. This makes the situation for the Dow especially precarious, though, from a long-term standpoint. A lower-low below the 2018 low after recently recording a record high could go a long way towards turning the trend lower in the longer-term. Either way we look headed for a big bounce, but it might be one that is used as an opportunity to offload into rather than be viewed by market participants as an opportunity to become more aggressive in adding to longs. That is too far ahead into the future to look to, especially with volatility this high, but may be worth a thought down the road.

For now, it looks like we might be near a capitulation in selling, and with support not that far away stocks could find a bid and a rebound. The situation is highly uncertain, so there will be plenty of two-way trade to be had with volatility this high. It is especially prudent in these conditions that traders be nimble and keep risk controls tight.

Dow Jones Weekly Chart (2009 trend-line, 2018 low)

Dow Jones weekly chart

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Eye Reversing Higher as Support Holds - JPY Price Outlook
GBP/JPY & EUR/JPY Eye Reversing Higher as Support Holds - JPY Price Outlook
2020-03-11 15:43:00
S&P 500 Rally Falls Flat as Price Action Reverts to Key Support
S&P 500 Rally Falls Flat as Price Action Reverts to Key Support
2020-03-11 13:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Breakaway Gap May Have Staying Power
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Breakaway Gap May Have Staying Power
2020-03-11 12:00:00
EUR/USD Unfinished Uptrend Move, Euro vs US Dollar Price Forecast
EUR/USD Unfinished Uptrend Move, Euro vs US Dollar Price Forecast
2020-03-11 10:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.