Dow Jones and S&P 500 Holding Up, but NDX Break Still Weighs

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-11 12:00:00
S&P 500 and EURUSD Rally Reflect Fundamental Priority: Trade Wars Over Recession Fears
2019-10-11 03:38:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD & More: Charts for Next Week
2019-10-11 12:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Continues to Rally on Renewed Brexit Optimism
2019-10-11 09:57:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Boosted by Flagging US Dollar, Tempered by Risk-On Hints
2019-10-11 08:56:00
Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
2019-10-11 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Brace for More Trade Talks and Key Drilling Data
2019-10-11 03:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD 1.28 handle appears to hold some wave relationships -- let's see how Sterling behaves there https://t.co/Qfuo6DD3N8 https://t.co/YV8amlCCiT
  • RT @tconnellyRTE: Diplomatic sources confirm that EU ambassadors have given the green light for deeper negotiations on a Brexit deal to com…
  • EU's Barnier has got the green light from the EU 27 for there to be tunnel negotiations, Brussels Bureau Chief Guardian
  • ECB policymakers would rather bend capital key than change issuer limit, according to sources $EUR
  • RT @IGTV: #Trade idea: long $EURCHF subject to a double bottom neck-line breakout. @malkudsi from @DailyFX talks to @JeremyNaylor_IG VIDEO:…
  • #DidYouKnow traders generally prefer using candlestick charts for day-trading because they offer an enjoyable visual perception of price. Find out how you can utilize it in your trading strategy here: https://t.co/yFn12QgmxO https://t.co/RROvEs0kk4
  • RT @CNNPolitics: A senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has resigned https://t.co/QjyVa7igCS https://t.co/fXlp9vhfVi
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.69%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FOCeWAClvz
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst @JMcQueenFX as he discusses the outlook for the global equity markets for the week ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/114714283?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Can #silver break this trend line? https://t.co/7p0kcl3OYw
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Holding Up, but NDX Break Still Weighs

Dow Jones and S&P 500 Holding Up, but NDX Break Still Weighs

2019-10-11 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Indices Technical Outlook:

  • S&P 500 & Dow Jones still above H&S necklines
  • Nasdaq 100 outside of H&S, big-picture wedge

See where our analysts see the stock market heading in the Q4 Equity Market Forecast.

S&P 500 & Dow Jones still above H&S necklines

Last week the S&P 500 nearly broke the neckline of the head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern that has been developing since May. This type of pattern must break the neckline to officially trigger, and until it does the outlook for the S&P will remain neutral to bullish.

A breakdown below the neckline would quickly bring into the play the 200-day at 2851, which may bring some fireworks, but with the pattern broken it may not hold long as support. If this doesn’t play out soon, though, the likelihood increases that another pattern (wedge/triangle) forms.

There are converging trend-lines from the bottom and top-side that are set to collide in the weeks ahead in the event the market doesn’t roll over. The wedge could still have the same bearish outcome that the H&S pattern implies, but we will need to wait some time before that unfolds.

A bullish break of a wedge pattern could be the alternate outcome as well. All-in-all, indecisive price action puts this market participant on hold until further notice. As outlined in the section below discussing the Nasdaq 100, there are reasons to think that the market will decline this quarter, but until there is price confirmation from one of the world’s most important indices, that bias will need to be put on hold for the time-being.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (H&S pattern yet unconfirmed)

Dow Jones and S&amp;P 500 Holding Up, but NDX Break Still Weighs

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

The outlook for the Dow Jones is nearly identical to the S&P 500. The one interesting point about the Dow is that the neckline (or potential bottom-side of wedge) is in confluence with the 200-day MA, so a breakdown could become swift if support below 25734 breaks.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (H&S or wedge?)

Dow Jones and S&amp;P 500 Holding Up, but NDX Break Still Weighs

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

Check out the IG Client Sentiment page to see how retail traders are positioned and what it could potentially mean for various currencies and markets moving forward.

Nasdaq 100 outside of H&S, big-picture wedge

In my book the Nasdaq 100 is considered to be the most important index in the world, with it dominated by some of the largest, most important companies in the world. For more on this, check out last week’s piece – Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Darkens on Breakdown.

What is big here with the NDX, aside from its importance, is that it has already triggered the neckline of a H&S formation and even more bearishly, the rising wedge dating back to last year. There is potential for a wedge to develop, but right now the break in place may be a sign of a market on the verge of rolling over with strong momentum.

In the days ahead keep an eye on how a retest of the underside of the December trend-line (bottom of rising wedge/neckline) plays out. Should price hold up, then the wedge scenario will begin to grow traction and we’ll have to adjust the outlook accordingly.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (broke H&S, rising wedge)

Dow Jones and S&amp;P 500 Holding Up, but NDX Break Still Weighs

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

To learn more about U.S. indices, check out “The Difference between Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500: Major Facts & Opportunities.” You can join me every Wednesday at 10 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: Moving Between Multiple Double Top Patterns
USD/CAD, EUR/CAD Price: Moving Between Multiple Double Top Patterns
2019-10-11 09:33:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook, Will Euro Reverse 4-Month Downtrend?
EUR/USD Technical Outlook, Will Euro Reverse 4-Month Downtrend?
2019-10-11 02:00:00
EUR/GBP Plunged Through Support as No-Deal Brexit Fears Receded
EUR/GBP Plunged Through Support as No-Deal Brexit Fears Receded
2019-10-11 02:00:00
Nikkei 225 Gains Hold At Key Retracement Level, Support Looks Firm
Nikkei 225 Gains Hold At Key Retracement Level, Support Looks Firm
2019-10-11 00:33:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.