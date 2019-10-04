Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Darkens On Breakdown

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Opening Month Range Foreshadows Larger Rebound Going Into NFP
2019-10-04 00:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price in Limbo as EU Remain 'Unconvinced' with UK Brexit Plan
2019-10-04 07:58:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Trade Mixed As Weak US ISMs Stoke Some Payroll Nerves
2019-10-04 05:07:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-03 19:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Breakdown Falters Just Like Gold's as US-EU Trade War and NFPs Lurk
2019-10-04 04:15:00
Gold Prices May Rally on NFPs as Crude Oil Sinks On More Long Bets
2019-10-04 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rally on NFPs as Crude Oil Sinks On More Long Bets
2019-10-04 02:00:00
How Gold, Oil, Stocks & USD Perform During FOMC Rate Cut Cycles
2019-10-03 17:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @JMcQueenFX 's #webinar at 6:00 AM ET/10:00 AM GMT as he discusses the current situation for #equities. Register here: https://t.co/sYv9woM6yB https://t.co/Bxc59vSolc
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Greed has proven to be a hindrance more than assistance for traders. How does greed lead to #FOMOintrading? Find out from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/aT8TZjlFqP https://t.co/9WP5343v0C
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/Bx5HuLQRF0
  • GBP UK Sept New Car Registrations YY Actual:1.3% Previous: -1.6%
  • Riksbank's Jansson states that recent data underlines view that it is not a good idea to raise rates at the end of the year or beginning of 2020 $SEK
  • Non-Farm Payrolls releases create volatility in the #forex market. How is this data release important to you as a trader? Find out here: https://t.co/XJWS04IF9j https://t.co/qOzdhNmo5C
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.28%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 78.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OUAMJc1vcg
  • EUR Germany Markit Sep Construction PMI Actual: 50.,1 Previous: 46.3.
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.38% Gold: 0.22% Silver: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8h2Hd1S1zr
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Darkens On Breakdown

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Darkens On Breakdown

2019-10-04 08:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook:

  • Nasdaq 100 cracks important support, triggers patterns
  • Dow Jones in critical test, but set up to fail

See where our analysts see the stock market heading in the Q4 Equity Market Forecast.

Nasdaq 100 cracks important support, triggers patterns

Lately I’ve been discussing the Nasdaq 100 and its importance to not only the outlook for U.S. markets, but for global markets as a whole. When connecting the dots, it makes sense why the NDX may indeed be the most important index on the planet.

The Nasdaq 100 is home to some of the world’s largest, most well-known companies – Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google (also known as FAANG), as well as Microsoft. Combined, these bull market darlings make up half of the NDX, and as a group they have been leaders up until last year when they began to lose momentum when compared to the broader market.

This isn’t a good sign for healthy risk-taking behavior. There are other signficantly negative factors in play here as well. Check out the major divergence between small-caps (Russell 2k) and large cap stocks (S&P 500), -15% vs -4% from record levels, respectively, and the recent stall in the IPO market evidenced by the cancellation of the highly anticipated WeWork IPO. For more on the weakening IPO market, check out this piece by Peter Hanks – S&P 500 Outlook: IPO Market Hints at Gradual Shift in Risk Appetite.

Getting back to connecting the dots: If the market leaders are weak and investors are shying away from risk, then that will show up in the Nasdaq 100, which will also show up in the S&P 500, and with the U.S. markets accounting for ~55% of global stock market capitalization it is going to impact everyone else.

Looking at the Nasdaq 100 technical landscape on its own, it is making an important break this week with the triggering of both an intermediate-term head-and-shoulders (H&S) pattern and longer-term rising wedge dating back to last year.

These patterns can lead to serious declines, especially when under the hood the market has been losing power for some time now. A decline towards last year’s lows this quarter isn’t out of the question.

Looking at the near-term, the first level of support arrives at the confluence of the August low and 200-day MA. A break below there will provide the market with a lot of separation from the aforementioned pattern breaks below the December trend-line. Beneath there the June low at 6936 comes into focus.

Much work is needed from here to turn the technical landscape bullish. Resistance will first clock in if a retest of the December trend-line takes shape, but the market may continue lower without such a test developing.

Check out the IG Client Sentiment page to see how retail traders are positioned and what it could potentially mean for various currencies and markets moving forward.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart (Broke the H&S neckline, wedge formation)

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Darkens On Breakdown

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Dow Jones in critical test, but set up to fail

The Dow at this point looks like it is along for the ride, but it has its own head-and-shoulders (H&S) that has yet to crack, with the index tagging the neckline yesterday, that is also in confluence with the 200-day MA.

A bounce may keep things propped up for a short while, but it seems this pattern will go the way of the NDX. Confluent support should still be respected until broken, though. A breakdown, however, will quickly have the August low at 25339 in sight and could be followed by the June low at 24680.

Dow Jones Daily Chart (H&S neckline, 200-day MA)

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Darkens On Breakdown

Dow Jones Chart by TradingView

To learn more about U.S. indices, check out “The Difference between Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500: Major Facts & Opportunities.” You can join me every Wednesday at 10 GMT for live analysis on equity indices and commodities, and for the remaining roster of live events, check out the webinar calendar.

Tools for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a beginning or experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Outlook: Brexit Risks May Push Pair Past Key Resistance
EUR/GBP Outlook: Brexit Risks May Push Pair Past Key Resistance
2019-10-04 03:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Downtrends Keep Ten Year Lows In Play
New Zealand Dollar Downtrends Keep Ten Year Lows In Play
2019-10-04 00:35:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Fed to Cut Further & Fuel Yen Breakout
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Fed to Cut Further & Fuel Yen Breakout
2019-10-03 18:44:00
Dow Jones, Dax 30 Price Forecast: Price Tests More Weekly Support Levels
Dow Jones, Dax 30 Price Forecast: Price Tests More Weekly Support Levels
2019-10-03 14:44:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.