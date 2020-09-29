New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD Price Action

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance
2020-09-29 05:00:00
Euro Forecast: Failed Breakouts or False Breakdowns? Levels for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD
2020-09-28 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Rally as USD Pulls Back to Start a Busy Week
2020-09-28 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Price Attempts to Base as US Dollar Peels Back
2020-09-28 22:15:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold , Dow Jones, Sterling, US Stimulus, NFPs
2020-09-28 12:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
USD Correction Poses Short Squeeze Concern, USD/JPY the Preferred Hedge of US Election Risk - COT Report
2020-09-28 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/kWoRBJxt7u
  • - $NZDUSD rates eyeing a retest of the September high after finding support at the 100-DMA. - Ascending Channel may guide $NZDJPY higher. - $GBPNZD poised to clamber back above the 200-DMA after carving out a Double Bottom reversal pattern. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/09/29/New-Zealand-Dollar-Analysis-NZDUSD-NZDJPY-GBPNZD-Price-Action.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/OvbsW1Jtb2
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (JUL) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 86.9 Previous: 83.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (JUL) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 76.2 Previous: 74.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.80%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 64.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LTjXieE0go
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/NWrZZaa4lF
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8ChxmQpRKk
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.30% Germany 30: 0.23% France 40: 0.12% FTSE 100: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/0FDQWAKpx8
  • Traders tend to overcomplicate things when they’re starting out in the forex market. This fact is unfortunate but undeniably true.Simplify your trading strategy with these four indicators here:https://t.co/A4dqGMPylo https://t.co/dl1864wKqI
  • With the risk-gauging yield spread between Italian Government Bonds and German Bunds continuing to narrow, could $EURUSD and the #DAX30 dismiss #COVID19 second wave fears and trek back towards their respective post-crisis highs? https://t.co/KRrELChiOQ
New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD Price Action

New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD Price Action

2020-09-29 04:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD – Talking Points:

  • NZD/USD rates eyeing a retest of the September high after finding support at the 100-DMA.
  • Ascending Channel may guide NZD/JPY higher.
  • GBP/NZD poised to clamber back above the 200-DMA after carving out a Double Bottom reversal pattern.

The New Zealand Dollar’s correction lower against the haven-associated Japanese Yen and US Dollar may be at an end, as the risk-sensitive currency remains constructively perched above key chart support.

However, NZD could continue to lose ground against the politically-sensitive British Pound, after carving out a Double Bottom reversal pattern just above a psychological inflection point.

NZD/USD Daily Chart – 100-DMA Guiding Price Higher

New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD Price Action

NZD/USD daily chart created using TradingView

The NZD/USD exchange rate’s 4.2% retreat from the monthly high set on September 18 (0.6798) may prove to be a mere short-term pullback, as price fails to break below the 100-day moving average (0.6529) and psychological support at the 0.6500 level.

In fact, the recent downside move appears to have validated the break above the 2014 downtrend and suggests a push back above the yearly open (0.6733) could be in the offing.

Moreover, with the RSI swerving back toward its neutral midpoint and the MACD histogram notably fading from its most extreme readings since March, the path of least resistance looks to be higher.

A daily close above the September 9 swing-high (0.6601) would probably signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and could see NZD/USD climb to fresh yearly highs, if buyers can overcome resistance at the July 2019 high (0.6791).

On the contrary, a break below confluent support at the July 14 swing-low (0.6503) and 12-week uptrend extending from the June 22 open (0.6383) could ignite a more sustained correction back towards the 38.2% Fibonacci (0.6290).

NZD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% 0% 7%
Weekly 35% -16% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

NZD/JPY Daily Chart – Break Below Trend Support and 200-DMA Ominous for NZD Bulls

New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD Price Action

NZD/JPY daily chart created using TradingView

NZD/JPY’s break below the sentiment-defining 200-DMA (0.6929) and the uptrend extending from the March doldrums suggests that an extension of the 4.6% slide from the September high (71.96) could be on the cards.

However, with price continuing to track within the confines of an Ascending Channel and hidden bullish divergence seen on the RSI, a push back towards the August high (78.46) could be in the offing.

A daily close above mobile resistance at the 100-DMA (69.49) would likely invalidate the break below trend support earlier in the month and carve a path for price to retest the monthly high (71.98), if NZD/JPY can overcome the psychologically imposing 70.00 level.

Conversely, a daily close below the August low (68.76) would probably trigger a wave of further selling and could bring key support at the April high (66.16) into focus.

GBP/NZD Daily Chart – Double Bottom in Play?

New Zealand Dollar Analysis: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, GBP/NZD Price Action

GBP/NZD daily chart created using TradingView

GBP/NZD rates could be gearing up to clamber back above the 200-DMA (1.9732), after carving out a Double Bottom reversal pattern just shy of support at the 78.6% Fibonacci (1.9024).

A surge to test confluent resistance at the September high (1.9929) and the downtrend extending from the highs of March looks likely in the coming days, if price can successfully close above the 61.8% Fibonacci (1.9608).

On the other hand, should psychological resistance at the 1.9600 mark continue to suppress buying pressure, a push back towards the monthly low (1.9055) could be on the table.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout Pending
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Breakout Pending
2020-09-28 18:00:00
Silver Prices Struggling - Will US Jobs Report Change Narrative?
Silver Prices Struggling - Will US Jobs Report Change Narrative?
2020-09-28 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast Another Loonie Letdown? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast Another Loonie Letdown? Levels for CAD/JPY & USD/CAD
2020-09-28 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Pulling off March Low, Looking to Nearby Support
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Pulling off March Low, Looking to Nearby Support
2020-09-28 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/JPY
NZD/USD
Bearish
GBP/NZD