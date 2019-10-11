Nikkei 225 Gains Hold At Key Retracement Level, Support Looks Firm

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Catches Support After Another Core CPI Print at 2.4%
2019-10-10 14:00:00
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Surge on Latest Brexit News - Technical Levels for GBP-crosses
2019-10-10 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rallies Most Since 2017 on Brexit Optimism, Yen May Weaken
2019-10-10 23:00:00
US Dollar Rallies as US Inflation Report Alleviates Immediate Recession Fears
2019-10-10 12:58:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Dip, Then Rip?
2019-10-10 11:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Anti-risk Japanese Yen weakens as pro-risk Australian Dollar rallies amid Trump comments on making a deal with China, saying that they been very nice $USDJPY $AUDUSD https://t.co/iabTnbpMqU
  • $USDPHP fell overnight after August Philippine trade deficit ($2.41b) surprised smaller. Not all was sunshine, imports fell 11.8% y/y which was the sharpest drop in 7 years! A rise in $ES_F as $USD fell drove much of Peso price action as sentiment improved on #Tradetalks https://t.co/MJ4fMM9Smy
  • US President Donald Trump: We are going to see if we can make a deal with China, China has been very nice -BBG
  • #GBPUSD one-week implied volatility has surged to 15.50, its highest level since April as the October 31 #Brexit deadline nears [delayed]
  • #Nikkei225 as maddeningly in thrall to #USChinatrade talk headlines as everything else in the global market. So much for the fundamentals. Technically however its daily charts are at least proving the value of #Fiobonacci retracement levels. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/jpn225/2019/10/11/Nikkei-225-Gains-Hold-At-Key-Retracement-Level-Support-Looks-Firm.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/LHdtiNmnJB
  • Unscheduled Chinese data that may cross the wires at an unspecified time include new yuan loans and aggregate financing. For further details and to stay updated on key economic data, check out our calendar here - https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#tomorrow?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ND1lGMRPhy
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Germany Sovereign Debt to be rated by S&P due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-11
  • Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso: Digital tax impact on businesses will depend on the framework -BBG
  • Amen! https://t.co/fpamlBJGX5
Nikkei 225 Gains Hold At Key Retracement Level, Support Looks Firm

Nikkei 225 Gains Hold At Key Retracement Level, Support Looks Firm

2019-10-11 00:33:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Talking Points:

  • The index is hovering around the first key retracement level of its most recent rise
  • If it can hold here, it will have shown quite impressive resilience
  • Overall global risk appetite is likely to be more decisive than the technical indicators though

Get trading hints and join our analysts for interactive live coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars.

Fundamentally the Nikkei 225 is as maddeningly hostage to headlines emanating from this week’s US-China trade talks as every other traded asset. Technically, meanwhile it is at least showing the absolute value of Fibonacci retracement levels as key support and resistance.

Now back up to one-week highs on its daily chart, the Tokyo stock benchmark has been buoyed this week by rising hopes that at least a mini deal can be done between the two global titans in Washington. It’s important to stress that hope is all investors have so far, and that this situation may only be a single headline or Tweet away from complete reversal. That said Thursday saw the index make impressive gains, as did other risk assets.

The Nikkei is now flirting with 21,689, having made a daily close above that point on Thursday for the first time since September 30. It’s an interesting chart point, being the first, 23.6% retracement of the rise up from late August’s lows to the four-month peak of September 19.

A weekly close above that point would be tentatively constructive, keeping that top well within the bulls’ range. It would also perhaps offer the prospect that consolidation at that level could be used as a launchpad for another try at 2019s peak. That’s May 3’s 22,488.

However, we may be getting ahead of ourselves. Any return to levels above mid-September’s top is likely to be gradual and, as we have seen very vulnerable to trade news flow. Still, it will remain possible if current levels hold.

Nikkei 225, Daily Chart

To the downside resistance still looks firm at 21,3338, the second, 38.2% retracement level. That point has effectively held of the bears on a daily closing basis for the past trading week, despite numerous attempts at it. A definitive, trade-related deflation in global risk appetite would probably see it fail, but absent that it looks solid enough.

It’s notable too that the most recent notable low, October 3’s intraday foray to 21,055, was halted at, yes, the 50% retracement level. All these clearly remain Nikkei points to watch, at least in the short term.

Nikkei 225 Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Dip, Then Rip?
Gold Price & Silver Outlook: Dip, Then Rip?
2019-10-10 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Closely Tracks Trade Headlines, USD/JPY Downtrend Rules
Japanese Yen Closely Tracks Trade Headlines, USD/JPY Downtrend Rules
2019-10-10 05:00:00
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Grinds at Resistance- GLD Outlook
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Rally Grinds at Resistance- GLD Outlook
2019-10-09 15:30:00
EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro Price - Levels and Thresholds to Know
EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY Outlook: Euro Price - Levels and Thresholds to Know
2019-10-09 13:57:00
Advertisement

Rates

Japan 225
News & Analysis at your fingertips.