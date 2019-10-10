We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD, NZD Pop Higher On Report US Considering China Currency Pact

2019-10-10 01:51:00
David Cottle, Analyst
US/China Currency Pact Report, Talking Points:

  • Bloomberg reported that the US is considering the roll out of a currency pact with China
  • The New York Times then said that the White House will let some US firms supply Huawei
  • The report lifted risk assets, and sent havens lower, reversing the day’s early trend

Find out what retail foreign exchange investors make of your favorite currency’s chances right now at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars rose in Asia Thursday, at the expense of the Japanese Yen, on reports that the US is considering a currency pact with China as part of trade talks currently in progress in Washington.

US President Donald Trump has been quick to accuse China of currency manipulation in the past, saying it holds down the value of its currency to gain competitive advantage in export markets.

Bloomberg reported that the White House is looking at the roll-out of a previously agreed pact as part of an early, partial deal which could also see the suspension of next week’s possible tariff increases against China. The accord would be part of what the White House calls a first phase agreement with Beijing, to be followed by more talks on things like intellectual property.

While details are quite scant at this point, and China’s views unknown, the report does at least suggest that the two sides are talking, and that progress is more possible than recent commentary has suggested.

The report gave a boost to assets with a positive correlation to global growth, and weighed accordingly on countercyclical currencies like the Japanese Yen. The Yen had gained earlier as investors doubted progress would be made this week. They are now re-weighing that view.

The Australian Dollar made further gains on a New York Times report that the US will allow some American companies to supply non-sensitive goods to Chinese telecom giant Huawei, a company whose links to the Chinese state have seen it under heavy scrutiny in the West.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart.

AUD/USD was an obvious gainer, popping nearly a quarter of a cent on the news. Obviously, the situation remains extremely fluid and trade headlines will continue to drive currencies for the rest of this week. Precise details of the proposed pact have yet to be released but, should China be in agreement, markets may well be extremely relieved that the two sides have found a way around their differences over currency policy.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

