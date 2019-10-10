We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Bullish Outlook Falls Apart Again as Trade War Headlines Turn After-Hours
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plunge Pauses at Downtrend Support
2019-10-09 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-10-09 16:30:00
US Dollar Gains Limited Ahead of FOMC Minutes - Key Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2019-10-09 14:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Closely Tracks Trade Headlines, USD/JPY Downtrend Rules
2019-10-10 05:00:00
Asia Stocks, Currencies Whipsaw on US-China Trade Headline Blitz
2019-10-10 04:48:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
US Dollar Gyrates as FOMC Minutes Underscore Divided Fed
2019-10-09 18:11:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News
2019-10-10 03:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Record US Crude Output to Fuel Bear Market
2019-10-10 00:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #APAC investors have needed to keep a close eye on #USChinatrade talk headlines Thursday. There's been plenty of trading action, but the prospects of a deal remain essentially as unknown as ever. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/10/Asia-Stocks--Currencies-Whipsaw-on-US-China-Trade-Headline-Blitz.html?ref-author=Cottle
  • Do you buy the first price above a certain level or wait for the candlestick to close first? Or, maybe a combination of the two? @PaulRobinsonFX discusses the importance of consistency in trading here: https://t.co/pyMNwWCwtn #FOMOintrading https://t.co/WtgwhcuPdc
  • S/O to @C_Barraud for compiling the details on the above sequence of events (and more) with this great thread: https://t.co/iJYR1ilYXa
  • (Commodities Briefing) Gold and Crude Oil Price Outlook Vulnerable to US-China Trade News #Gold #USOIL #TradeTalks - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2019/10/10/Gold-and-Crude-Oil-Price-Outlook-Vulnerable-to-US-China-Trade-News.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/PSo0burgE6
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.55%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 72.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LqkWXvubCC
  • FX update from IG: #EURUSD 1.0990 +0.17% #GBPUSD 1.2229 +0.19% #USDJPY 107.45 -0.03% #AUDUSD 0.6748 +0.35% #EURGBP 0.8987 -0.01% #USDCAD 1.332 -0.13% #USDCHF 0.9946 -0.14%
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4iOskfSbIj
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.19% Germany 30: -0.02% US 500: -0.20% Wall Street: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Uq8GaCTe1k
  • #ICYMI ⬇️ https://t.co/xzxHM4Qrb8
  • The $AUD is struggling to confirm a bullish reversal pattern against the US Dollar. Upside $AUDUSD progress may be undermined by bearish sentiment signals however. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Ewf5aUgeXb https://t.co/bCiQZzNItw
Asia Stocks, Currencies Whipsaw on US-China Trade Headline Blitz

Asia Stocks, Currencies Whipsaw on US-China Trade Headline Blitz

2019-10-10 04:48:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Asian Stocks Talking Points:

  • Asian equity markets were mixed following a rush of headlines related to the US-China talks
  • Initial pessimism was dispelled somewhat by hopes for a currency pact and access to Huawei for US companies
  • There’s a long way to go yet, however with trade news still driving

Find out what retail foreign exchange investors make of your favorite currency’s chances right now at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

All Asian markets had to face a bunch of apparently conflicting headlines around the US-China trade talks now under way in Washington, so the mixed showing of equity indexes Thursday should perhaps be no surprise.

Things started badly for risk appetite with a South China Morning Post article saying that high-level negotiations including Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He would be cut to just one day. Growth-correlated assets such as stocks and commodity currencies understandably struggled with this news, as investors feared they could hope for little from this week’s much anticipated gathering.

However, a Bloomberg report suggesting that the US was considering offering Beijing a currency pact which could head off tariff rises if agreed helped turn things around for stocks. The possibility that this could be part of an interim deal also helped, as did the New York Times report saying that the White House may allow some US companies to supply Chinese telecom giant Huawei. That firm has been under hostile scrutiny for years because of its associations with the Chinese state.

Investors can at least clearly see that headlines from or around the trade talks are going to be the main drivers of markets around the world as this week bows out.

As the Japanese afternoon session got under way, the Nikkei 225 was up by 0.2%, with gains of similar magnitude evident for the Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng. Japanese markets managed gains despite news that core machinery orders were down for a second straight month in August.

In Australia the ASX200 returned its morning gains. The index rarely prospers when the big four banks are under pressure and sure enough only one of them, Westpac, was in the green on Thursday. Supply chain logistics name Brambles was the ASX’s big winner, gaining sharply as investors applauded a strong rise in sales revenue, reportedly largely thanks to gains for its US business.

Currencies had a whipsaw session with the pro-cyclical ones on top as the Asian day faded out. The trade pact and Huawei news saw USD/JPY push away quite convincingly from the one-month lows which have formed a formidable barrier to the bears this week.

US Dollar Vs Japanese Yen, Daily Chart

Official US inflation numbers are coming up later in the session, but the markets are likely to remain primarily focused on trade news.

Asian Stocks Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD, NZD Pop Higher On Report US Considering China Currency Pact
AUD, NZD Pop Higher On Report US Considering China Currency Pact
2019-10-10 01:51:00
FTSE 100 Threatens a Death Cross, CAC 40 Has Time Yet
FTSE 100 Threatens a Death Cross, CAC 40 Has Time Yet
2019-10-09 19:30:00
China Open to Partial Trade Deal, GBP/USD Volatile, FOMC Minutes in Focus - US Market Open
China Open to Partial Trade Deal, GBP/USD Volatile, FOMC Minutes in Focus - US Market Open
2019-10-09 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern
Crude Oil Price Building a Familiar Trading Pattern
2019-10-09 10:12:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Japan 225
AUD/USD
Mixed
NZD/USD
Bullish
Hong Kong HS50
News & Analysis at your fingertips.