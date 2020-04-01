DAX 30 Has Solid Short-term Levels to Operate With

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-01 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
Dow Ends Worst Quarter Since 1987, Oil a Record and Trump Talks Infrastructure
2020-04-01 03:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Revisiting the Lows?
2020-04-01 11:00:00
Dow Ends Worst Quarter Since 1987, Oil a Record and Trump Talks Infrastructure
2020-04-01 03:15:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebound Struggles as Bearish Chart Formation Builds
2020-04-01 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Secretary Mnuchin: - Working with Chair Powell to provide liquidity to markets - BBG
  • 🇨🇦 CAD RBC Canadian Manufacturing PMI (MAR), Actual: 46.1 Expected: N/A Previous: 51.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01
  • The recent low in the #DAX came at a major set of long-term levels, dating all the way back to the early 1980s. Get your DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/A3WRE2Eh8n https://t.co/VJAepGe8ot
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -3.77% Wall Street: -3.87% France 40: -3.89% Germany 30: -3.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/QqrIugtRpM
  • $USD $DXY | Dollar Funding Costs During #COVID19 Crisis Through the Lens of the #FX Swap Market -via @BIS_org Full Report: https://t.co/iYCPfomDV2 https://t.co/CyJPCrhn4u
  • Federal Reserve QE did not mark the bottom in equity markets in 2008 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/04/01/Dow-Jones-SP-500-Outlook-Revisiting-the-Lows-JM.html https://t.co/smaDbewDSZ
  • RT @ReutersJamie: Emerging markets post record $83 billion outflow in March due to coronavirus shock, says @IIF - $52 bln equity outflow, $…
  • RT @UreshP: Dollar funding costs during the Covid-19 crisis through the lens of the FX swap market. https://t.co/6kDequqrk4
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD RBC Canadian Manufacturing PMI (MAR) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 51.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.86%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 68.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HWNkL3cs3w
DAX 30 Has Solid Short-term Levels to Operate With

DAX 30 Has Solid Short-term Levels to Operate With

2020-04-01 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX 30 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 has clean short-term levels for traders to watch
  • Should we see another swoon, big backstop to watch

DAX 30 has clean short-term levels for traders to watch

The recent low in the DAX came at a major set of long-term levels, dating all the way back to the early 1980s. A trend-line from 1982 intersects with the tops from 2000 and 2007. This combo provides a really strong level of confluent support.

Looking at the short-term picture, the DAX is starting to roll over again after stalling back on March 25. The stalling price action has created a range that goes along with a few other clear levels to help guide traders through volatile trading conditions.

The thinking is that there is still some more upside left before selling potentially turns aggressive again. If this is to be the case, then the bottom of the range at 9453 should hold on weakness here before price rallies beyond 9951 in an attempt to fill the March 12 gap at 10412 (red line), and possibly higher.

If, however, the bottom of the range fails, then the next level of support around 9150 is likely to be met. This is a fairly substantial short-term threshold with its numerous touch points (green circles) since March 12. A drop through there opens up a path for more weakness to the March 24 gap down to 8717 (red line), followed by a minor pivot at 8480.

A reach down into those depths around the double-bottom low at 8255 will have the long-term confluent support back into play, and a likely spot for the DAX to hold for another rebound. For now, though, not thinking we will see those depths tested. The more likely outcome appears to be either hold the range, or probe a little lower before trying to trade higher.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

DAX Hourly Chart (levels to watch)

DAX hourly chart

DAX 30 Monthly Chart (log-scale)

DAX monthly chart

DAX Charts by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Top in Place Near 0.62?
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Top in Place Near 0.62?
2020-04-01 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls into March Close
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls into March Close
2020-03-31 16:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Pullback May Be Over
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook – USD/CAD Pullback May Be Over
2020-03-31 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.