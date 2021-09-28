News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Defends 2021 Low Ahead of Euro Area Inflation Report
2021-09-28 19:30:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match
2021-09-28 12:35:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-28 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Falls as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support
2021-09-28 17:05:00
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
2021-09-28 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-09-28 18:25:00
British Pound Price Action: Cable Snaps, GBP/USD to 8 Month Lows
2021-09-28 18:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-28 06:00:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
More View more
British Pound Price Action: Cable Snaps, GBP/USD to 8 Month Lows

British Pound Price Action: Cable Snaps, GBP/USD to 8 Month Lows

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

British Pound, GBP, GBP/USD Talking Points:

The US Dollar charge has continued, and US Treasury Yields are continuing to rise. This has pushed GBP/USD through a key spot of support on the way to fresh eight-month-lows for the major pair. The move took out the prior swing low from July along with a confluent support zone in the 3650-3675 area. Price action in the pair is now pushing down towards another key area of potential support, around the 1.3500 psychological level.

Just below that is a confluent zone around the 50% marker of the September 2020 – July 2021 major move. Notably, this breakdown has happened, even as EUR/USD holds the line of support above the lows.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart: Fresh Eight Month Lows

GBPUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Near-Term Strategy

Given the size of the move, chasing this lower, especially when a support level is so nearby, could be a challenge. Conversely, looking at longs at this point without that support coming into play may feel akin to trying to catch a falling knife. At this point a bit of patience appears to be the more attractive way forward.

For sellers, looking for a bounce up to short-term resistance, taken from prior support, could re-open the door for momentum strategies down into that 1.3500 area. Possible resistance points exist at 1.3570 and 1.3600, swing lows from July and August.

For bulls or for those looking to fade this recent sell-off, the bounce is going to be key, particularly if the 1.3500 support test does not end up happening. Bulls may want to wait for buyers to re-claim ground above 1.3600, at which point the prior resistance zone of 1.3650-1.3675 can come into play as short-term resistance, allowing for bullish trend construction and higher-low support off of the 1.3570-1.3600 area.

To learn more about Psychological Levels, join us in DailyFX Education

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBPUSD four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

