GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-28 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
2021-09-28 08:00:00
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: Rising Yields Weigh on XAU, Iron Ore Languishes
2021-09-28 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge
2021-09-28 09:30:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-28 06:00:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/8p6STxmVC6
  • Spooz sub 50-DMA again. There’s been some selling overnight during the European sessions yesterday and today. Sure hope this doesn’t shape up into a H&S topping pattern, but has anyone else noticed lower highs and lower lows forming? 👀 $SPX $ES #SP500 https://t.co/Bf3Icn2T2H https://t.co/vf8jgtVstk
  • PBoC Governor - PBoC has the conditions in place to maintain a normal and rising yield curve - Sees no need to purchase assets now
  • Not today I’m afraid. I’m on holiday in Ventnor in the lovely Isle of Wight https://t.co/iIm6hBksLs
  • ECB's Villeroy - Inflation forecast justifies keeping loose ECB policy
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/T2Lg516oCq
  • Join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 GMT for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/CX9djlHnWK https://t.co/wyMaa9BPYk
  • Japan PM Suga - To lift Covid state of emergency in all regions at the end of the month $JPY
  • Reminder that the 21st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled for October 4th
  • Vitol says OPEC+ may need to raise oil output more than expected #OOTT
GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge

Justin McQueen, Strategist

GBP/USD Analysis and News

  • GBP/USD on the Backfoot
  • UK OIS Markets Price In Aggressive BoE Tightening. Room for Disappointment
  • UK Data to Slow Down

GBP/USD on the Backfoot

A modest pullback in the Pound this morning, breaking back below the 1.3700 handle. Reminder that today is corporate month end (two days before actual month end), which typically coincides with USD stength throughout the session. Addtionally, the sizeable pick up in US yields with the 10Y once again reclaiming 1.5% has also underpinned the greenback.

That being said, my view is that the Pound is moving into a rather precarious situation for several reasons. Firstly, OIS markets have priced in BoE tightening rather aggressively, a 15bps rate hike has been fully priced in by February with a second hike seen by August 2022. There is an argument that the rates market is priced for perfection at a time where UK data is expected to get gradually weaker. Therefore, the room to disappoint hawkish BoE expectations has increased.

UK OIS Markets Price In Aggressive BoE Tightening. Room for

Disappointment

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge

Source: Refinitiv

UK Data to Slow Down

The furlough scheme will expire this week, which as of August covered 1.6-2mln jobs and thus greater attention will be placed on the labour market. Now while this is expected to see the unemployment rate tick higher, the uncertainty lies with how much and for how long. Additionally, ongoing supply bottlenecks are likely to be reflected in sentiment-based surveys, such as PMIs. Elsewhere, the UK government will tighten fiscal policy where the GBP 20/week uplift to universal credit and working tax credits will come to an end at the beginning of October, while National Insurance will be raised from next April. As such, less stimulative fiscal policy will also weigh on the economic recovery.

BOE BAILEY RECAP: Yesterday saw some slightly dovish comments made by BoE’s Bailey, discussing the hard yards that the UK economy faces. The Governor noted that the rate of recovery has slowed in recent months, while also making a mention of the fact that the current supply-chain issues have been broadening out, in which tightening monetary policy to supply shocks could make the situation worse by adding pressure on a slowing recovery.

GBP/USD Eyes Key Support

Taking a look at the chat, key support resides at 1.3600 and 1.3570 below, which marks the recent lows in the pair, where a closing break through the latter leaves GBP/USD vulnerable to a move towards 1.3450-1.3500.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge

Source: Refinitiv

At the same time, the USD is edging towards YTD highs (93.73) whereby a break above opens the doors to 94.50-60.

US Dollar Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
2021-09-28 08:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Grind Away at Support
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Grind Away at Support
2021-09-27 19:35:00
Advertisement