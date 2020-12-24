News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-12-24 12:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit
2020-12-24 13:30:00
Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board
2020-12-24 09:04:00
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Key Breakout Level Converging with Brexit

2020-12-24 13:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD Highlights:

  • GBP/USD trying to breakout as Brexit deal looms
  • Buy the rumor, sell the news – positioning may hold the answer
GBP/USD is once again in breakout territory trading above the 13500 level, a level that has been in play for over a decade with more recent impact since December 2019. And a lot of play around that level has been unfolding in the final weeks of this year as a Brexit deal looms.

Today, cable is once again pushing above the level for a third time this month, but will it hold? This could largely depend on whether a Brexit deal will be struck, which is the expectation as this point. Will it be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” type of deal, though?

Long GBP isn’t a particularly crowded traded as per the futures market, and in fact positioning in the market is effectively flat. So as far as a “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario goes, has the market really bought into the rumor?

There are other driving forces at work here – the US dollar. It is has been declining in earnest versus currencies. Continued USD weakness could help propel GBP/USD higher as well once Brexit is out of the way. The timing of a potential breakout is interesting from a technical & fundamental standpoint.

A weekly, or monthly close for further confirmation, above 13500 is preferred given the long-term nature of the resistance level in question. Maybe we get that today, maybe not. But a closing weekly, then monthly breakout, could set GBP/USD up well as Q1 rolls around after the holidays.

A good whacking back below 13500, though, will at the least put bullish ambitions on hold. Perhaps another time we will see a resurgence, or maybe it ends up becoming too much to overcome as the market shifts its focus.

Should a breakout hold, the 14300s (2018 highs) appear to be a logical point on the charts to look for a rally to extend to, initially. From there we would reassess the situation based on price behavior.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart (watch for close > 13500)

gbp/usd weekly chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

GBP/USD Daily Chart (can it sustain a breakout?)

gbp/usd daily chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

