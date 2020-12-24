Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
S&P 500, Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD and Bitcoin Outlook for Start of 2021
2020-12-24 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Rally to Resistance With Brexit Deal Around Corner
2020-12-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board
2020-12-24 09:04:00
S&P 500, Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD and Bitcoin Outlook for Start of 2021
2020-12-24 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action into 2021: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2020-12-23 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about becoming a better trader in #currency markets. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/higDhuHJf2
  • Defensive stocks have proven critically important when navigating stock market volatility. Find out what are the most defensive stocks here:https://t.co/TMcbMALtbw https://t.co/jEL8Iwsdz9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 93.18%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/B08HLiudT9
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.34% Oil - US Crude: 0.81% Gold: 0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1LsWDqFEhj
  • Learn why dividend stocks are favored by investors and why it might be the right choice for you here:https://t.co/VUsJFHBARb https://t.co/Kt5kpQPWvy
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.58% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VfeDOzeUul
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.44% Germany 30: 0.29% France 40: 0.24% Wall Street: 0.23% US 500: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/N4O4Cs7FAl
  • 🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (NOV) Actual: 3.77% Previous: 3.77% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-24
  • Heads Up:🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (NOV) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.77% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-24
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/POZSKDuTEB
Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board

Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board

2020-12-24 09:04:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Brexit and Sterling (GBP/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Brexit deal expected to be signed-off shortly.
  • Covid-19 infections continue to jump higher.
  • Traders increase GBP/USD long positions
Advertisement

The UK and EU are said to be close to announcing that a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed upon after months of haggling with both sides expected to push for final ratification before the end of the year. A series of recent phone calls between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK PM Boris Johnson is said to have helped to move talks forward and closed the gaps on level playing field issues and fisheries. UK Parliament is expected to be recalled on December 30 to vote on any deal.

While sources reports broke the news yesterday, sending Sterling higher, today’s price action is relatively muted ahead of the announcement. Yesterday’s move higher is now underpinned and Sterling is seen moving higher over the coming weeks and months after underperforming against a range of other currencies over the last 4 years.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 2021 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

The latest UK Covid-19 infection and fatality rates may weigh on Sterling in the near-term with both jumping sharply higher yesterday. While Brexit may well be finalized today, large swathes of the UK are in near-total lockdown and are expected to stay that way over the coming weeks. Six million more people will enter tier four on December 26, taking the total to 24 million while an additional 24.8 million people will remain in tier three.

GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.3575, a fraction below yesterday afternoon’s high, and may look to press back towards a cluster of levels seen back in March-April 2018 with a longer-term target around 1.4375. The move higher should be reasonably well supported and it may now be the time to look at sell-offs as potential buying opportunities for the medium- to longer-term.

.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (May - December 24, 2020)

Brexit Trade Deal Expected Imminently, Sterling (GBP) Strengthens Across the Board

The latest IG client sentiment data show that traders increased their Sterling long exposure sharply over the last seven days. Retail trader data shows 53.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.15 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 33.97% higher than yesterday and 71.16% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.56% higher than yesterday and 17.13% lower from last week. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 44% 6% 24%
Weekly 67% -19% 13%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Do you want to discover what kind of Forex Trader you are? Take the interactive DNA FX Quiz

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF, AUD/CHF Setups to Watch
Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: NZD/CHF, CAD/CHF, AUD/CHF Setups to Watch
2020-12-24 03:00:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
ASX 200, Hang Seng May Ride the Brexit Tailwind as Dow Drifts Higher
2020-12-24 01:30:00
Natural Gas: EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report Preview
Natural Gas: EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report Preview
2020-12-23 14:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging
2020-12-23 14:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish