News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2021-01-26 16:18:00
NZD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Back to Key Support, AUD Awaits CPI - US Market Open
2021-01-26 14:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Big Week Ahead with FOMC, US Q4 GDP in Focus
2021-01-25 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, IMF, Tech Earnings
2021-01-24 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-25 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Resistance Bound Ahead of the Fed
2021-01-26 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Consolidates Ahead of Next Big Move
2021-01-25 21:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NZD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Back to Key Support, AUD Awaits CPI - US Market Open
2021-01-26 14:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Falling After UK Unemployment Data
2021-01-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Stable After BoJ Invites More ETF Flexibility
2021-01-26 11:30:00
Yen, Dollar May Extend Rise as Stocks Fall After China Drains Liquidity
2021-01-26 07:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US 10yr yields have notably tightened, falling from 1.10% yesterday to trade around 1.04% today. Yields still remain elevated in 2021 compared to earlier in the pandemic. $GOVT $IEF $USD https://t.co/uT27KDUkhM
  • Hey traders! Get your Tuesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/WPk9aapKhs
  • $EURGBP is currently trading around 0.8855, nearing the lows set around 0.8840 last week. A break below this level would mark the pair's lowest level since May. $EUR $GBP https://t.co/QinuctvrVK
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 70.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/B4i5VeBnUE
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.50% Gold: -0.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1n9eel9mPM
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.49% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.40% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/or5TUZZUWN
  • The DAX is breaking lower out of a short-term topping sequence, the pattern discussed on Thursday as having the potential to at least induce a pullback within the context of a larger uptrend. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/nFPT9a7KGi https://t.co/AJFUWoj2uQ
  • Yellen officially sworn in as Treasury Secretary by VP Harris. $USD
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Resistance Bound Ahead of the Fed https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/01/26/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-USD-XAUUSD-GLD-Resistance-Bound-Ahead-of-the-FED-FOMC.html $Gold https://t.co/P7vDZ3wYgD
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.09% US 500: -0.20% Germany 30: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/alUPV1pWlu
Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Euro Forecast Overview:

  • The Euro is proving resilient despite a resurgent US Dollar, and it now may be finding the footing needed before attempting another turn higher.
  • Rising political risks in Italy and the Netherlands has been shrugged off by the Euro, as has some dovish jawboning by the European Central Bank.
  • Per the IG Client Sentiment Index, the Euro still has a bullish bias in the short-term.

Euro Dealing with Political Risks…?

The Euro has been plagued by poor vaccination rates, trailing both the post-Brexit UK and the post-Trump US, and now dual political crises in Italy and the Netherlands have emerged. And yet…the Euro does not seemed burdened. European bond yields are not shooting higher, perhaps because the European Central Bank has issued some dovish jawboning at its recent policy meeting. But even then, the dovish remarks about the Euro have gone unnoticed; the Euro is not trading lower.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (January 2020 to January 2021) (CHART 1)

Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

In the prior update it was noted that “the rising trendline from the May and November 2020 lows comes into focus near 1.1950 through next week, in the midst of a confluence of significant technical levels: 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2019 low/2020 high range at 1.1945; the August and September 2020 highs at 1.1967 and 1.2011, respectively; and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2017 low/2018 high range at 1.2033. In aggregate, this major support zone is carved out between 1.1945 and 1.2033. Failure below here would be a significant bearish technical development.”

But the significant bearish technical development never transpired. Instead, bulls held support, and EUR/USD rates have turned higher through the intramonth downtrend. EUR/USD rates are now above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is almost in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD’s descent above its signal line continues to fade, while daily Slow Stochastics’ rise towards their median line has gathered pace.

The Euro is proving resilient despite a resurgent US Dollar, and EUR/USD rates now may be finding the footing needed before attempting another turn higher.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD Rate Forecast (January 26, 2021) (Chart 2)

Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 38.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.60 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.62% lower than yesterday and 12.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.03% higher than yesterday and 6.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

EUR/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (January 2020 to January 2021) (CHART 3)

Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

EUR/JPY rates are back on the up-and-up, thanks in part to the rising tide of global equity markets (which EUR/JPY tends to track more closely than EUR/USD). EUR/JPY remains below the rising trendline from the October and November 2020 swing lows at the end of the week, but has rebounded ahead of the rising trendline from the May and November 2020 lows, as well as the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2014 high/2016 low range at 124.71.

Momentum is turning bullish for EUR/JPY rates, slowly but surely. Daily Slow Stochastics are trending higher through their median line, while daily MACD’s descent above its signal line has faded (just like EUR/USD). EUR/JPY rates are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is aligning in bullish sequential order. A return to the rising trendline from the October and November 2020 lows calls for a move towards 127.00 over the coming sessions (before running into the September 2020 high near 127.08)

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/JPY Rate Forecast (January 26, 2021) (Chart 4)

Euro Forecast: Trading Through Political Headwinds - Setups in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 40.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.48 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 15.12% higher than yesterday and 15.12% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.48% lower than yesterday and 5.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/JPY trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pushing Onward; Watch FANMAG Breakout
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pushing Onward; Watch FANMAG Breakout
2021-01-26 13:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: Pandemic Uptrend Support Nearby - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Pandemic Uptrend Support Nearby - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-01-26 13:15:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: On the Verge of a Bullish Breakout? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: On the Verge of a Bullish Breakout? Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-01-25 16:15:00
DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Triggering Short-term Bearish Pattern
DAX 30 Technical Outlook – Triggering Short-term Bearish Pattern
2021-01-25 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
EUR/JPY
Bearish
EUR/GBP
Mixed
EUR/CAD
EUR/CHF
Mixed
EUR/AUD