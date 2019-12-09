We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2019-12-09 03:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Back in Control?
2019-12-09 01:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2019-12-08 10:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: British Pound Driving Higher into General Election Week
2019-12-08 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar, BoC Outlook Jawboned by Jobs Data. Yen May Fall
2019-12-09 00:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-08 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook May Brighten on Wary Fed, Close UK Vote
2019-12-07 20:00:00
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-08 16:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Trade Policy Following OPEC Meeting
2019-12-07 06:00:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Back in Control?

2019-12-09 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro back on the defensive after sellers neutralize upside breakout
  • Immediate support below 1.10, key resistance just under 1.12 mark
  • Near-term chart setup warns against over-extrapolating downside

Get help building confidence in your EUR/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Euro snapped lower, undoing what looked like a bullish breakout. Signs of ebbing bullish momentum noted last week proved prescient, suggesting that long-term bearish trend resumption signaled by November’s breakdown remains in play.

The single currency has slipped back below the 1.1069-80 price inflection zone, seemingly opening the door for another test of the 1.0968-90 area. Breaking below that on a daily closing basis would expose the October 1 low at 1.0879 next.

Near-term resistance is marked by a downward-sloping barrier connecting swing highs over the past two months.Pushing above its outer layer – now at 1.1124 – would put double top resistance in the 1.1176-83 region back in.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

Zooming in to the four-hour chart to size up nearer-term positioning warns against over-extrapolating downside follow-through for now. EUR/USD conspicuously fell short of breaching the 1.1054-65 congestion area on the way lower, warning that a rebound may precede any further weakness.

4-hour EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

