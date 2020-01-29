We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting: US Dollar Volatility & FOMC Rate Decisions
2020-01-28 23:37:00
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Charts: USD Outlook & More
2020-01-28 12:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/GBP Outlook Bullish Ahead of Brexit, BoE Rate Decision
2020-01-29 03:00:00
Fed Meeting: US Dollar Volatility & FOMC Rate Decisions
2020-01-28 23:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting: US Dollar Volatility & FOMC Rate Decisions
2020-01-28 23:37:00
Japanese Yen Gains On Wuhan Virus, USD/JPY Nears Key Prop
2020-01-28 03:01:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC Forward Guidance
2020-01-29 02:00:00
Gold Drops on Solid Consumer Confidence Beat
2020-01-28 15:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar and Crude Oil Prices Setting Up for a Reversal?
2020-01-29 00:00:00
Gold Prices Steady As Virus Spread Saps Global Risk Appetite
2020-01-28 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #EURGBP Outlook Bullish Ahead of #Brexit, BoE Rate Decision - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/01/29/EURGBP-Outlook-Bullish-Ahead-of-Brexit-BoE-Rate-Decision.html
  • My trading video for today: "Dow, Risk Attempt Recovery Amid Competing Theme: #Coronavirus, #Fed and #Earnings' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/01/29/Dow-Risk-Attempt-Recovery-Amid-Competing-Theme-Coronavirus-Fed-and-Earnings.html?ref-author=Kicklighter?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/VVmYBjVy63
  • #AUD has been fairly mute following AU CPI data aside vs #NZD. $AUDNZD tends to act as a "risk-neutral" pair (see article below), focusing on relative #RBA to #RBNZ shifts. #RBC and #JPMorgan pushed back on #RBA rate cut bets. RSI divergence hints bottom - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2018/11/23/AUDNZD-Nets-Out-Market-Mood-Swings-Focus-On-RBA-RBNZ-Policy.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/c30ePn9wEs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.46%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.50%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CVurL5Fv0L
  • Silver prices suffered their biggest one-day decline since September 2019. Called it: "Silver and Gold Prices Ripe for Retreat Ahead #FOMC Outlook?" https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/28/Silver-and-Gold-Prices-Ripe-for-Retreat-Ahead-FOMC-Outlook.html https://t.co/25CpcxXtDj
  • The $USD may rise with USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/MYR as #coronavirus contagion fears hurt emerging markets. The Fed and its repo operations will be closely watched. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/rPnwmsMlPn https://t.co/s5h6A95Gs0
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Chinese Authorities Confirm Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises To 132, Confirmed Cases At 5,974 - State Media
  • If you missed my LIVE coverage of Australian CPI data where I discussed the $AUDUSD, $AUDJPY and $AUDNZD outlook, check out the recording which is available in @DavidCottleFX's market alert with the full story here #AUD #RBA - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/01/29/Australian-Dollar-Official-4Q-Consumer-Pricer-Index-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/91ho4X2EJ2
  • The $NZD may fall against the Japanese Yen after downside breakouts in NZD/JPY and an NZD index. Fundamental catalysts include the coronavirus, China PMI and the Fed. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lzo2DAbTXl https://t.co/1N2nzR3jFm
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Consumer Prices Index RBA Weighted Median (QoQ) (4Q), Actual: 0.40% Expected: 0.40% Previous: 0.40% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-29
EUR/GBP Outlook Bullish Ahead of Brexit, BoE Rate Decision

EUR/GBP Outlook Bullish Ahead of Brexit, BoE Rate Decision

2020-01-29 03:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

BRITISH POUND, EURO, EUR/GBP PRICE FORECAST – TALKING POINTS

  • British Pound outlook bearish ahead of BoE rate decision, Brexit
  • A selloff in Sterling may propel EUR/GBP towards key resistance
  • Bumpy road ahead for GBP as officials scramble for a trade deal

EUR/GBP TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/GBP may attempt to crack resistance at 0.8533 in the week ahead. Failure to do so may be met with disappointment and could cause discouraged EUR/GBP bulls to unload their positions. Selling pressure may abate around 0.8454 and the pair may then trade sideways within the 0.8597-0.8454 range again as they have since November 2019.

EUR/GBP – DAILY CHART

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

Conversely, if the pair break the ceiling with follow-through, it could open the door to testing a key range that has remained unchallenged since January 14, and December 25 before that. Both times, the pair retreated from resistance and resulted in a decline. A third capitulation could lead to an aggressive selloff. However, if EUR/GBP breaks it with confirmation, it could mark a tectonic shift in the pair’s short-term trajectory.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 03
( 04:02 GMT )
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/GBP – DAILY CHART

Chart showing EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP chart created using TradingView

BRITISH POUND FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

The British Pound may face selling pressure ahead of the Bank of England rate decision – even if rates are left unchanged. Overnight index swaps are currently pricing in a 50 percent chance that officials elect to cut rates by 25 basis points. The upcoming meeting on January 30 will also be Governor Mark Carney’s final chairing as head of the BoE. Therefore, his parting words may carry a premium to the extent that they impact markets.

Chart showing Bank of England

Leading up to this decision, Mr. Carney along with a few officials have debated the merits of “near-term stimulus” in light of the UK’s growth-sapping political debacle. Unexpectedly dovish rhetoric could cause the British Pound to retreat as the UK prepares to officially depart from the EU on January 31. Growing doubt of the UK’s ability to ratify a trade deal before the December 31, 2020 deadline could further pressure GBP.

EUR/GBP TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Nearing a Downside Break - EUR & GBP vs JPY Price Forecast
GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Nearing a Downside Break - EUR & GBP vs JPY Price Forecast
2020-01-28 15:15:00
Dow Jones, US Market Sell-off: Buy the Dip or Sell the Rip?
Dow Jones, US Market Sell-off: Buy the Dip or Sell the Rip?
2020-01-28 12:00:00
USD/CAD Faces A Risk of Reversal at This Price - USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast
USD/CAD Faces A Risk of Reversal at This Price - USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast
2020-01-28 10:36:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi Dollar May Bounce Before Drop
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Kiwi Dollar May Bounce Before Drop
2020-01-28 06:48:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish
GBP/CHF
GBP/JPY
Mixed
GBP/CAD
GBP/AUD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.