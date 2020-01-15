EUR/GBP: Euro to Pound Price Action Eyes Upcoming Data, ECB & BOE

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Finds Resistance Inside of Big Level
2020-01-14 20:00:00
Swiss Franc (CHF) on Currency Manipulating Watchlist, GBP/USD to dip on BoE Dove - US Market Open
2020-01-14 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Are the USD/JPY & AUD/JPY Rallies Overcooked?
2020-01-14 19:30:00
US Dollar Charts: EUR/USD, DXY, USD/JPY & More
2020-01-14 13:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
3 Things to Know When Trading Earnings Announcements
2020-01-14 21:30:00
XAU/USD: Gold Slides 5% as Volatility Wanes – Will Support Hold?
2020-01-14 19:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bulls at Risk, Gold Demand Remains Firm, Copper Net Longs Slashed - COT Report
2020-01-14 09:00:00
Gold Prices Down a US-China Trade Deal Hope Buoys Risk Appetite
2020-01-14 06:58:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Real Time News
EUR/GBP: Euro to Pound Price Action Eyes Upcoming Data, ECB & BOE

EUR/GBP: Euro to Pound Price Action Eyes Upcoming Data, ECB & BOE

2020-01-15 00:13:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
EUR/GBP PRICE OUTLOOK: EURO & POUND STERLING TURN ATTENTION TO ECONOMIC DATA ON DECK, ECB & BOE EVENT RISK

  • Expected currency volatility in EUR/GBP churns higher ahead of heavy-hitting data releases scheduled on the economic calendar in addition to reports due from the ECB and BOE
  • The Euro stands to swing in response to German GDP data as well as ECB minutes from its latest monetary policy update slated for release over the coming trading sessions
  • British Pound price action will likely be fixated on UK inflation figures and the Bank of England credit conditions survey as members of its MPC hint at potential for future dovish action

Spot EUR/GBP price action could be elevated over the coming trading sessions according to implied currency volatility derived from forex options contracts. Activity in the Euro and British Pound is expected to rise likely owing to the string of high-impact data releases and latest insight from the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BOE) expected to cross the tape.

According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, the most immediate scheduled event risk threatening EUR/GBP is the upcoming publication of German GDP and UK inflation data, which are expected to cross the wires Wednesday, January 15 at 9:00 GMT and 9:30 GMT respectively.

EURO & POUND STERLING – FOREX ECONOMIC CALENDAR HIGHLIGHTS GERMAN GDP, UK INFLATION, BOE CREDIT CONDITIONS SURVEY, ECB MEETING MINUTES, EUROZONE CPI & SENTIMENT

Chart of Euro and Pound Sterling Currency Economic Calendar Event Risk

Shortly thereafter, the Euro and Pound Sterling have potential to respond violently to the BOE credit conditions survey due Thursday, January 16 at 9:30 GMT and will be followed by the release of ECB meeting minutes from the central bank’s most recent monetary policy update at 11:30 GMT.

Eurozone inflation figures will top off this week’s series of high-impact economic data releases on Friday, January 17 at 10:00 GMT. Looking forward a full 7 calendar days brings to focus the latest report on Eurozone economic sentiment from the monthly ZEW survey of expectations due next Tuesday, January 21 at 10:00 GMT.

EUR/GBP PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JULY 2019 TO JANUARY 2020)

EUR to GBP Price Chart Euro Pound Forecast Technical Analysis

Correspondingly, forex traders may want to keep spot EUR/GBP price action on the watchlist in light of its above-average potential for volatility in response to the aforementioned fundamental catalysts.

According to EUR/GBP implied volatility readings of 7.3% and 5.7% for the overnight and 1-week contracts, spot prices are estimated to remain within a 66-pip and 136-pip trading range over the stated time frames.

EUR/GBP MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -5% -4%
Weekly -9% 16% 3%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
This 1-standard deviation band around spot EUR/GBP is calculated using the overnight implied volatility reading of 7.3% and 1-week implied volatility reading of 5.7%, which results in an implied trading range of 0.8574-0.8508 and 0.8473-0.8609 for their respective tenors.

Mathematically speaking, spot EUR/GBP price action should be contained within the options-implied trading range over the specified period with a 68% statistical probability.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

XAU/USD: Gold Slides 5% as Volatility Wanes – Will Support Hold?
XAU/USD: Gold Slides 5% as Volatility Wanes – Will Support Hold?
2020-01-14 19:04:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts - Maintaining the Course
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Charts - Maintaining the Course
2020-01-14 12:00:00
Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast
Gold Price Could Decline to Monthly Support -XAU/USD Technical Forecast
2020-01-14 10:40:00
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Kiwi Dollar Support at Risk
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Key Kiwi Dollar Support at Risk
2020-01-14 02:00:00
EUR/GBP
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.