Never miss a story from Dimitri Zabelin

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Dimitri Zabelin

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

EURGBP TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

  • Brexit uncertainty pushing EURGBP to 22-month highs
  • In week ahead, the pair may test critical support levels
  • EURGBP strength at the mercy of political volatility?

See our free guide to learn how to use economic news in your trading strategy!

Contrary to my previous weekly technical forecast, EURGBP’s retreat appeared to have been short lived after it was interrupted by Brexit uncertainty that caused the British Pound to plummet. The pair is now testing a 22-month high after spiking over 2.50 percent in the less than a week. The pair may now look to test resistance-turned-support at 0.9110 (highest red dotted line).

EURGBP Tips Hat to Brexit Uncertainty

Chart Showing EURGBP

EURGBP chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to a weekly chart, earlier this month the pair appeared as if it was beginning to lose steam after closing higher for 11 consecutive weeks. However, uncertainty about an orderly Brexit pressured Sterling lower across most crosses and instead led EURGBP to spike.

EURGBP Weekly Chart – July 25

Chart Showing EURGBP

EURGBP chart created using TradingView

EURGBP Weekly Chart – August 1

Chart Showing EURGBP

EURGBP chart created using TradingView

Looking ahead, EURGBP will likely again test resistance-turned-support at 0.9110 before advancing higher or retreating. As mentioned in my previous articles, performing technical analysis on any GBP-crosses is difficult because of the currency’s tie to a politically-volatile environment. If the pair fails to consistently close above 0.9110, it may hover below but above 0.9060.

EURGBP TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter