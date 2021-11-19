Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-17 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Still Vulnerable amid Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2021-11-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price to Remain Capped on Strategic Reserve Release Talk
2021-11-18 11:29:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-18 22:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-11-18 06:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Flagging After Bullish Breakout - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-18 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU to Rise Versus US Dollar if Stock Market Rout Deepens
2021-11-18 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-18 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP Strength at Risk From Political Turmoil
2021-11-18 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Aims Higher After Japan’s Core CPI Falls Short of Expectations
2021-11-19 00:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Eyes March 2017 High as Bull Flag Formation Unfolds
2021-11-18 15:00:00
More View more
Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD – Technical Outlook

AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart

The Australian Dollar faces its next potential opportunity to reverse the near-term downtrend against the US Dollar since the beginning of this month. AUD/USD is facing a combination of a rising trendline from August and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.7249. This is making for a critical area of support as positive RSI divergence shows that downside momentum is fading.

The latter can at times hint at a turn higher. Still, the 20- and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) remain downward-sloping. This follows a bearish ‘Death Cross’ from earlier this month. Clearing these lines could be a signal that the Aussie is ready to mount a recovery against the Greenback. Otherwise, clearing immediate support exposes the September low at 0.71660 towards the August low at 0.7103.

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/CAD 4-Hour Chart

The Australian Dollar continues to trade within the boundaries of a Descending Triangle against the Canadian Dollar. As such, AUD/CAD could remain in a consolidative state, with a slight downward bias, until a breakout is achieved. For now, the pair has recently tested the upper bound of the triangle floor, which seems to be a range between 0.9096 and 0.9141.

The 50- and 100-period SMAs seem to be offering a downward bias, with a ‘Death Cross’ having been established earlier this month. Clearing the 50-period line and 0.9190 could be a signal that prices may turn higher towards the ceiling of the triangle. Otherwise, diving deeper into the floor of the triangle will bring the pair closer to a breakout and the 100% Fibonacci extension at 0.9057.

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/AUD 4-Hour Chart

All things considered, the Australian Dollar remains on the offensive against the Euro since August. This is despite recent consolidation in EUR/AUD. The broader downtrend still remains intact, especially with a falling trendline from late August maintaining the downside focus. Still, a bullish ‘Golden Cross’ remains in play from earlier this month between the 50- and 100-period SMAs.

Immediate resistance seems to be 1.5745, where clearing the point would expose the trendline highlighted earlier. On the flip side, immediate support seems to be at 1.5444. Breaking under the latter may open the door to retesting the October low at 1.5351. Just under the latter sits the 1.5247 – 1.5287 support zone. These are current 2021 lows set earlier this year.

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-11-18 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY False Break, or is Momentum Still There?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY False Break, or is Momentum Still There?
2021-11-18 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-17 21:15:00
How to Trade the Doji Candlestick Pattern
How to Trade the Doji Candlestick Pattern
2021-11-17 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
AUD/CAD
EUR/AUD