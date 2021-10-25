Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD. Will Trends Continue?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
2021-10-24 08:00:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Meeting Will Aim to Keep EUR/USD Stable, All Settings Unchanged
2021-10-24 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Price at Risk of a Brief and Moderate Pullback
2021-10-23 12:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-23 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-10-25 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Tech Earnings, Euro, ECB, Canadian Dollar, BoC, Yen, BoJ
2021-10-24 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Rising Inflation Expectations Buoy Bullion
2021-10-24 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/USD, Gold, Oil and SPX
2021-10-22 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Technical Setup: GBP/USD Tests Channel Resistance
2021-10-23 20:00:00
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Inflation Expectations and New Covid Cases; Poor Retail Data
2021-10-22 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Key Levels
2021-10-24 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Snaps Back - Can Yen Bulls Drive It?
2021-10-23 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (AUG) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 104.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-25
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (AUG) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 94.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-25
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.01%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 78.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QgolcsquoX
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oMreD7X5nZ
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.22% FTSE 100: 0.14% Germany 30: 0.09% US 500: 0.06% Wall Street: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gYWLxqYdzv
  • Futures have their own set of characteristics and appeal to different types of traders and investors for a variety of reasons. Get your free trading guide and learn to trade the markets with futures here. Download your guide today!https://t.co/72oKM0kLHL https://t.co/aXVmUEXNPS
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.80% Silver: 0.07% Gold: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WKrDiAWoJN
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0jRBIaBkzD
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analyst @nickcawley1 on $GBP with our free Q4 market analysis guide, available for free today.https://t.co/upAUgK4jC9 #Dailyfxguides https://t.co/e579byaUNq
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.28%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 78.66%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QHxa0qBpGh
Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD. Will Trends Continue?

Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD. Will Trends Continue?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD- Talking Points

  • AUD/USD has run hard to the topside but has some mixed signals
  • The Australian Dollar appears more range bound against EUR and CAD
  • AUD momentum might be waning. Can it pick up steam again?

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After a consistent rally off the 0.71705 low, the Australian Dollar has some conflicting technical signals emerging.

When the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) crossed above the 100-day SMA it made a Golden Cross, which could indicate bullish momentum.

At the same time that these moving averages crossed, a bearish Engulfingcandlestick pattern is observed. This can potentially signal a trend reversal. The pattern is seen when the candle of a day ‘engulfs’ the entire body of the candle of the previous day.

The price recently moved above the upper band of the 21-day SMA-based Bollinger Band and had a close outside of it. Then it had a close back inside the band, which could bolster the case for a bearish turn.

The 260-day SMA was pierced to the topside but was unable to close above there. This failure may indicate a pause or turn in momentum. Its current level of 0.75360 and the previous high of 0.75465 may offer resistance.

Below the market, the previous lows of 0.73788 and 0.71705 are possible support levels.

AUD/USD CHART

EUR/AUD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/AUD has moved lower in recent weeks as several support levels have been broken, and these may now offer resistance as pivot points at 1.56165 and 1.58913. Previous highs at 1.61833, 1.62347 and 1.64365 are also potential resistance levels.

The 21-day SMA crossed below the 260-day SMA to form a Death Cross which might indicate bearish momentum.

On the downside, previous lows at 1.54200, 1.52709 and 1.52532 might provide support.

EUR/AUD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/CAD appears to be in range-trading mode after trying to break lower earlier in the month. The previous low that was broken at 0.91140 is now a pivot point that might provide support.

The new low put in place at 0.91047, another prior low at 0.91317 and the 55-day SMA currently at 0.921607 are possible support levels.

On the topside, the prior highs at 0.92788, 0.93162 and 0.93770 could offer resistance.

AUD/CAD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
2021-10-22 03:30:00
US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
2021-10-21 01:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD – Where to for Kiwi?
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD – Where to for Kiwi?
2021-10-20 02:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street Indices May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street Indices May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2021-10-20 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/CAD
EUR/AUD