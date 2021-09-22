ARKK Innovation- Hawkish Fed and Double Top Pattern Foreshadow Downside Move

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-09-22 19:02:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-22 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Resilient After FOMC Rate Decision, Updated Rate Projections
2021-09-22 18:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound Fizzles as Fed Reveals Tentative Timeline to Taper QE
2021-09-22 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: September Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-09-22 17:30:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Crypto- FOMC Trade Levels
2021-09-22 17:00:00
More View more
ARKK Innovation- Hawkish Fed and Double Top Pattern Foreshadow Downside Move

ARKK Innovation- Hawkish Fed and Double Top Pattern Foreshadow Downside Move

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

ARKK KEY POINTS:

  • ARKK has been developing a double-top pattern since the second half of July
  • The double-top formation has bearish connotations for the underlying asset from a technical standpoint
  • The prospect of less monetary stimulus in the US as the Fed prepares to normalize policy is also negative for this growth-oriented ETF

Most read: US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD

ARKK Innovation (ARKK), the EFT created by Cathie Wood that epitomizes disruptive growth investing, has trended downwards since Sept. 7 after failing to clear resistance in the 126.50 area. During that time, the actively managed fund has retreated more than 5%, despite a small bounce on Wednesday amid a broad-based rally in risk assets.

Following recent price action, ARKK appears to be developing the last leg of a double-top pattern, in play since the second half of July. This technical formation, which resembles the capital letter M, has bearish connotations and is confirmed once price pulls back from the second peak and breaks the low of the intermediate trough dividing both tops, a critical support area. In this case, this level is located at ~113.00.

From a strictly technical standpoint, a move below 113 can be ominous, as it can attract sellers and trigger an outsize retracement. That said, if the 113 floor is decisively breached on a daily closing basis, the May low near the 98/97 area would become the immediate downside focus. For reference, this area of interest is obtained by projecting the approximate height of the double top pattern from the breakout point.

Fundamental analysis appears to support the bearish theory, as tighter US monetary policy over the forecast horizon may create headwinds for high-flying stocks. Related to the latter point, the Federal Reserve released its September interest rate decision today. While the FOMC kept borrowing costs unchanged, it indicated that a reduction in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted and signaled, via its dot plot, that liftoff could begin in 2022 rather than 2023 as had been anticipated at the June meeting.

As the Fed prepares to normalize policy, Treasury yields are likely to rise over the medium term. As for the 10-year U.S. bond yield, estimates vary, but the general consensus is that the benchmark rate could end the year near or above 1.60%, about 30 basis points from current levels.

Broadly speaking, when yields rise, companies’ future earnings are worth less in present when discounting them at a higher rate. This can be detrimental to growth stocks with frothy valuations and longer duration cash flows. Most of the companies in the ARKK innovation portfolio meet this criteria.

ARKK TECHNICAL ANALYSIS CHART

ARKK INNOVATION TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
US Dollar Price Action Post-Fed: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-09-22 19:02:00
GBP/JPY May Soon Confirm Broad Topping Sequence
GBP/JPY May Soon Confirm Broad Topping Sequence
2021-09-22 14:30:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-09-21 10:30:00
Crypto Comedown: Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Test Support
Crypto Comedown: Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Test Support
2021-09-20 18:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bearish