CHF/JPY Technical Outlook – Declining into Big Support, Pattern Emerging

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
2021-09-15 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and Silver Forecast Remains Challenging; Levels to Watch
2021-09-15 12:40:00
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD Gains May Not Last on Possible CPI Overreaction
2021-09-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Advancing After UK Inflation Data
2021-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Benefiting From UK Jobs Data
2021-09-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Setup Dragging Along
2021-09-15 09:30:00
USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat
2021-09-14 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Many of the elements are there for 'risk' to take a swan dive. A benchmark like $SPX leaning hard on support and volume rising into the pressure indicating rising participation. But we need a reliable flashpoint. Best one is a week out (FOMC) https://t.co/7sIW6PpDy5
  • USD/JPY has been more resilient than I originally expected and is dragging out the consolidation of the symmetrical pattern it’s in. Get your $USDJPY market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/MJ9nlL6Znj https://t.co/0Uqa5vLdKl
  • S&P 500 trades slightly lower in the early morning, the strong energy sector performance appears to be limiting the index downside at the moment #trading $XOP $XLE $SPX
  • here we go, webinar starts right now https://t.co/dXeTMJRLJz topics for today: 1) USD support test at a familiar spot 2) Gold breakout potential around FOMC 3) Stocks starting to exhibit symptoms of a turn
  • 🇺🇸 Industrial Production YoY (AUG) Actual: 5.9% Previous: 6.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • 🇺🇸 Industrial Production MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Mid-Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on IG – https://t.co/dXeTMJRLJz
  • Both UK and Canadian inflation data accelerated over the past month according to data from this morning. And yet, neither the Pound nor Canadian Dollar found much of a charge from the news. Is it all 'wait and see' ahead of next week's FOMC?
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Industrial Production YoY (AUG) due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Previous: 6.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Industrial Production MoM (AUG) due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-15
CHF/JPY Technical Outlook – Declining into Big Support, Pattern Emerging

CHF/JPY Technical Outlook – Declining into Big Support, Pattern Emerging

Paul Robinson, Strategist
Advertisement

CHF/JPY is declining into an important area of confluent support via a trend-line from November, horizontal support dating to February, and then finally the 200-day moving average that is at nearly the same slope as the Nov trend-line.

Over the past three months we are seeing lower highs that when coupled with horizontal support is forming a descending wedge with a solid-looking floor. Support is support until broken, but if we see a daily close below 118.65, then look for a bearish trading bias to increase.

Hold onto support, then an eventual break of the top-side trend-line of the wedge pattern could unfold. This would then significantly strengthen a bullish trading bias.

For now, waiting to see how price action develops around support before drawing any further conclusions. We should soon have something more concrete to work with.

Please see the video above for the full details…

CHF/JPY Daily Chart

chf/jpy daily chart

CHF/JPY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Look Increasingly Vulnerable as Long Bets Accumulate
2021-09-15 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD Trends and Reversals
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD Trends and Reversals
2021-09-14 02:00:00
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
2021-09-13 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Stabilizes After Litecoin (LTC/USD) Flare
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Stabilizes After Litecoin (LTC/USD) Flare
2021-09-13 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

CHF/JPY