CHF/JPY Technical Outlook – Declining into Big Support, Pattern Emerging

CHF/JPY is declining into an important area of confluent support via a trend-line from November, horizontal support dating to February, and then finally the 200-day moving average that is at nearly the same slope as the Nov trend-line.

Over the past three months we are seeing lower highs that when coupled with horizontal support is forming a descending wedge with a solid-looking floor. Support is support until broken, but if we see a daily close below 118.65, then look for a bearish trading bias to increase.

Hold onto support, then an eventual break of the top-side trend-line of the wedge pattern could unfold. This would then significantly strengthen a bullish trading bias.

For now, waiting to see how price action develops around support before drawing any further conclusions. We should soon have something more concrete to work with.

CHF/JPY Daily Chart

CHF/JPY Chart by TradingView

