News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-09-06 13:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Under Pressure as Saudi Aramco Cuts Prices Into Asia
2021-09-06 19:00:00
US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
2021-09-06 06:31:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-07 03:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next?
2021-09-06 00:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Another Test of Multi-Week Resistance
2021-09-06 11:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar
2021-09-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (US Stocks Special) Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead #DowJones #SP500 #NASDAQ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/09/07/Dow-Jones-SP-500-Nasdaq-100-Technical-Outlook-for-the-Week-Ahead.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/Axe11WSIP9
  • 🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: $58.34B Expected: $51.05B Previous: $56.59B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/29ZruM3Qfc
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 03:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $51.05B Previous: $56.58B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Unemployment Rate (Q3) due at 02:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 8.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • RT @chigrl: IF (when?) this US infrastructure bill actually passes, overwhelmingly, we are going to need a lot of oil (asphalt) and steel h…
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (JUL) Actual: -8.6% Expected: -8.6% Previous: -5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • Was again my great pleasure to have been on @ausbiztv with host @AusAndrewG talking about the Australian Dollar ahead of the #RBA rate decision Check out the recording below for my thoughts and Aussie Dollar outlook! #AUD $AUDUSD https://t.co/MGwGAiGhRT https://t.co/zhR0VfhJjD
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Final (JUL) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -8.6% Previous: -5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-07
  • US Dollar weakening during morning Tuesday Asia-Pacific trade, trimming some gains from Monday Risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars catching a bid ahead of the #RBA rate decision later today at 4:30 GMT https://t.co/QSwIQWRCPn
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Technical Analysis – Week Ahead

  • Dow Jones upside momentum continues to fade as uptrend slows
  • S&P 500 futures trading within the boundaries of a Rising Wedge
  • Nasdaq 100 uptrend remains in play looking at key moving averages

Dow Jones Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones continues to consolidate just under the all-time high set on August 16th at 35547. Momentum seems to be considerably slowing in the context of the near-term uptrend from late June, as anticipated from my last technical look at the 3 US major benchmark stock indices. The broader ascent since last year continues to remain in play, however.

A bearish Rising Wedge chart formation seems to be in play. While the outlook may be bullish within the boundaries of the wedge, a breakout to the downside risks opening the door to a material pullback. Such an outcome may place the focus on the 200-day Simple Moving Average. Otherwise, uptrend resumption would expose the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 36357.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead

Chart Created in TradingView

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

S&P 500 futures also remain in an uptrend, though upside momentum continues to slow. This is depicted via negative RSI divergence on the daily chart below. That can at times precede a turn lower. A neutral Doji candlestick pattern was left behind on the September 3rd close. This is a sign of indecision, which can at times precede a turn lower within an uptrend.

Still, without downside follow-through, the Doji may pass without much noise. The S&P does find itself at the ceiling of a bearish Rising Wedge as well. This could precede a decline towards the floor of the wedge, where the broader uptrend could come back into play. The 100% Fibonacci extension at 4611 is fast approaching, with the 123.6% point above at 4748.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead

Chart Created in TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis

Nasdaq 100 futures recently closed at an all-time high, resuming the broader uptrend since last year’s bottom. Here, negative RSI divergence is also present, showing that upside momentum is fading. The near-term 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages remain pointed higher though. From here, the index could fall as much as 4.3% before touching the latter.

As such, there may be enough room for near-term correction before the broader trend resumes higher. In the event of a material turn lower, 14710 may come into play as a key support point, which was the August low. Beyond that is the July 19th low at 14445. Otherwise, uptrend resumption has the 61.8% Fibonacci extension eyed at 15731. Above that is the 78.6% level at 16080.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Crosses Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF to Extend Gains?
Euro Crosses Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF to Extend Gains?
2021-09-07 02:00:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-09-06 23:00:00
US Dollar Downtrend Gathers Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Downtrend Gathers Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-09-02 05:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Analysis: Down, Up or Sideways for the Euro?
EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Analysis: Down, Up or Sideways for the Euro?
2021-09-02 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100