US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/TWD

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Climb as US Dollar Sinks. Eyes on Senate Stimulus Talks
2020-12-30 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Forms - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-29 22:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2020-12-30 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 at Risk as Senate Blocks Stimulus Checks Vote
2020-12-30 07:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD
2020-12-31 01:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Stalls at Resistance
2020-12-30 16:38:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Sinks as Euro Rallies to 1.2300
2020-12-30 23:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2020-12-30 19:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-12-30 18:50:00
Real Time News
  • #ASX200 turning lower once again after pushing back to Rising Wedge support-turned-resistance Breaking below the 200-MA (6614) may intensify near-term selling pressure and open the door for a test of the 61.8% Fib (6499) #XJO #ASX #ausbiz https://t.co/ltu8gzmEJ6 https://t.co/FwWKlxym3g
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.47%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.38%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xaOBTAFZmJ
  • Natural Gas prices rose as colder temperatures looked likely across the southwest U.S. over the next two weeks. Near-term technical cues appear bullish but follow-through may be limited. Get your natural gas market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/cI2onyelt0 https://t.co/Lbf0brVda0
  • Sinopharm Covid vaccine receives approval for general use by China - BBG
  • Gold Price Outlook: Falling Real Yields, USD Weakness to Buoy XAU/USD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/31/Gold-Price-Outlook-Falling-Real-Yields-USD-Weakness-to-Buoy-XAUUSD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $GLD #Gold #XAUUSD #Bullion https://t.co/xxnkTDzrTa
  • The Indian Rupee has been struggling to capitalize on a weaker US Dollar. Will lower inflation expectations change USD/INR’s trajectory? What are some risks the Nifty 50 is facing? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/1fMQPwAIR1 https://t.co/giJwpHRGgq
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand #Dollar Outlook: $NZDUSD Bulls Push #Kiwi to Fresh Multi-Year Highs Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/12/31/New-Zealand-Dollar-Outlook-NZDUSD-Bulls-Push-Kiwi-to-Fresh-Multi-Year-Highs.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr #NZD https:…
  • 🇨🇳 NBS Manufacturing PMI (DEC) Actual: 51.9 Expected: 52 Previous: 52.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • 🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (DEC) Actual: 55.7 Previous: 56.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (DEC) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 56.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-31
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/TWD

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/TWD

2020-12-31 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/TWD – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar remains under pressure against ASEAN currencies
  • USD/SGD downside momentum is fading, USD/IDR ranging
  • USD/THB and USD/TWD are pressuring key support levels
Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar is looking to resume its advance against the US Dollar since late March as USD/SGD inches closer towards lows from 2018. There was a brief bounce off the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 1.3242 which also closely aligned with a falling support line from June – see daily chart below. Positive RSI divergence does show that downside momentum is fading which can at times precede a turn higher. However, the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) can maintain the focus to the downside in such an outcome as key resistance points. Otherwise,

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/TWD

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah continues to consolidate against the US Dollar at levels just above lows USD/IDR set back in June. Prices recently turned lower after testing the 50-day SMA, placing the focus on the 13935 – 14012 support zone. A push under the latter exposes the January 2020 low at 13560. Otherwise, a climb through the moving average places the focus on the 14525 – 14563 inflection zone on the way towards highs from August through September. The latter make for an area of resistance between 14915 and 14975.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/TWD

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

Thailand’s Baht also continues to consolidate against the US Dollar after USD/THB bounced off the December 31st, 2019 low at 29.72. This followed positive RSI divergence, hinting of a turn higher as expected. The 20-day SMA has been maintaining the focus to the downside however as prices attempt to fall back to 29.72. A push above the 20-day SMA will expose the 50-day one. Former support at 30.74 may hold as new resistance in the event of a material turn higher. Otherwise, a drop through the 2019 low exposes the trough set in 2013.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/TWD

USD/THB Chart Created in TradingView

New Taiwan Dollar Technical Outlook

The New Taiwan Dollar is pressuring key support against the US Dollar, with USD/TWD eyeing the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 27.98. The 20-day and 50-day SMAs continue to keep the focus towards the downside, particularly after the pair fell to its lowest in over 30 years. A fall through support exposes the 100% Fibonacci extension at 27.60 followed by lows set in 1996 and 1997. The latter could make for a critical support zone between 27.15 and 27.34.

USD/TWD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/TWD

USD/TWD Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

