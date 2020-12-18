US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.14% Oil - US Crude: -0.16% Silver: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VmnmN6nj5B
  • BOJ will review current policies on yield curve controls but no need for immediate changes to overall framework - DJ via BBG
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/CAaMlJhOee
  • BOJ says downward price pressures will go on for some time - BBG
  • BOJ will extend its virus support program beyond March 2021 - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MlxJCJEAgf
  • BOJ keeps 10-Year JGB yield target at near 0% - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.65%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Paj8rfFpo5
  • The Australian Dollar may extend its recent 37% surge against the US Dollar as time-cycle analysis suggests 2021 could be a breakout year for the trade-sensitive currency. Get your $AUD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/LEkpOQoEhV https://t.co/SJqzNDlsRo
  • "Santa rally" seems to be taking a pause across APAC equities despite a record session on Wall Street. Read more in my morning report here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/12/18/ASX-200-Nikkei-225-Rally-Taking-a-Pause-Despite-Record-High-in-SP-500.html https://t.co/Jx5lJMPHL5
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB

2020-12-18 03:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar continues to lose ground against the Singapore Dollar
  • USD/IDR, USD/PHP idling above key support levels for direction
  • USD/THB eyes 2019 lows after Treasury adds Thailand to key list
Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar extended gains against the US Dollar, pushing USD/SGD under the 2018 inflection zone on the daily chart below. That has opened the door to prolonging the dominant downtrend since late March. This follows the Fed rate decision that inspired broad weakness in the greenback. Now, the pair is facing its next key technical test as falling support from June crosses with the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 1.3242. A bounce would place the focus on the 20-day Simple Moving Average for resistance. Otherwise, the pair may continue inching towards 2018 lows.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

After the Bank of Indonesia left benchmark lending rates unchanged, the Rupiah continued consolidating against the US Dollar. The central bank strengthened measures to stabilize its currency to keep it from weakening too much.

USD/IDR is trading within a short-term horizontal channel where support sits between 14012 and 14070. Resistance appears at 14227, with the 50-day SMA slowly closing in. Resuming losses since September entails pushing under lows from June, which would expose the January 2020 low. Otherwise, the SMA may keep the focus tilted to the downside in the event of a turn higher.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso continues to idle around its strongest against the US Dollar in over 4 years. BSP Chief Benjamin Diokno doesn’t seem to be concerned about the impressive gains PHP has seen this year, anticipating gradual gains as the economy reopens.

USD/PHP has slowed its downside progress since late November after taking out the 48.28 – 48.36 support zone. The October 2016 low sits immediately below as key support at 47.92. Taking out the price exposes an inflection zone from earlier in the same year – see chart below. Keep a close eye on RSI, which could show signs of fading downside momentum in the form of positive divergence.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

Thailand’s Baht extended gains against the US Dollar in recent days, likely to the displeasure of the nation’s central bank. Earlier in December, the Bank of Thailand said that it would take steps to slow the currency’s gain, being concerned about its impact on the economy. However, after the US Treasury added Thailand to its monitoring list for currency manipulation, fading prospects of intervention may have induced recent gains.

Now, USD/THB is hovering above the 2019 low at 29.72 with positive RSI divergence showing that downside momentum is fading. This can at times precede a turn higher and could place the focus on the 20-day SMA for resistance. Otherwise, further losses expose the 100% Fibonacci extension at 29.418 as lows from 2013 would be exposed.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB

USD/THB Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/USDTHB/?exchange=FX_IDC

