USD/MXN Technical Outlook: USD Weakens More vs Peso as Support Levels Break

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Faces Its Historical Range Midpoint as Resistance with Dollar Sliding Into NFPs
2020-12-04 04:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges to Fresh 2020 Highs- Breakout Levels
2020-12-03 18:06:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-04 03:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Brings Former Support Zone on Radar
2020-12-03 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Prepares for Brexit and NFP Event Double
2020-12-04 10:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Sterling Nearing Big Breakout Level vs Dollar
2020-12-03 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed
2020-12-03 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • UK PM spokesman - Brexit trade talks are at a very difficult point...#brexit #dealornodeal #sterling @DailyFXTeam
  • Stock diversification can help investors through volatile periods within the stock markets. Get your guide to stock diversification here: https://t.co/is594vNNcT https://t.co/Xi5pVCm7jU
  • Oft maligned golden-cross doing its thing for the FTSE 100...#ftse #goldencross @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/dJ0h91hp4p
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (NOV) Actual: 36.7 Previous: 37.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • RT @adamparsons: NEW DETAILS: EU Source tells me that, on Wednesday, Barnier told ambassadors that "it is better to have a good agreement n…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.33%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AO284XL9mG
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (NOV) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 37.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-04
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/9pBSY0cTrz
  • Sources report that ECB Officials are said to be open to 12-month extension in bond buying program
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.33% Silver: 0.45% Gold: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8O4aD3qYey
USD/MXN Technical Outlook: USD Weakens More vs Peso as Support Levels Break

USD/MXN Technical Outlook: USD Weakens More vs Peso as Support Levels Break

2020-12-04 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Technical Highlights:

  • Dollar strong, risk appetite strong – No Bueno for USD/MXN
  • Support levels keep breaking, with long-term trend-line up next
Advertisement

Dollar strong, risk appetite strong – No Bueno for USD/MXN

USD/MXN has been in a persistent trend since the top created in the spring and support levels keep on breaking, with the 2019 high at 20.25 the most recent level to break. There aren’t any visible horizontal support levels to worry about at this juncture, but there is a minor underside trend-line from July that lies near a trend-line from 2014.

The long-term trend-line is only a “two point” trend-line, meaning it is a trend-line that meets the bare minimum requirement to be a trend-line, so it may not be the sturdiest form of support. It would be a good spot to see USD/MXN hold if the long-term trend is going to remain intact.

A drop to the 2020 low at 18.52 would bring the trend in question, and a break would seriously undermine it and potentially lead to a broader trend reversal. A bearish long-term trend reversal could take a fair amount of time to become clear, but that would be an important technical event to start with.

At this time though the trend is still intact. From a short-term standpoint, risk/reward on fighting the downtrend since the spring appears to be a losing proposition. Support is nearing, but we want to see if this can first attract buyers before getting bulled up. Would-be shorts appear to be in the driver’s seat for now. Watch closely how price reacts if support is reached to determine whether or not to continue running with a bearish bias.

With the USD generally weak/risk appetite generally strong theme persisting, it will take a reversal in that theme/sentiment to bring some life back into USD/MXN.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (Support breaking, trend clearly down)

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN Weekly Chart (long-term trend being put to the test)

USD/MXN weekly chart

USD/MXN Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Still Struggle: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar May Still Struggle: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-12-03 05:00:00
Gold Price, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: How Might Retail Traders Behave Next?
Gold Price, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: How Might Retail Traders Behave Next?
2020-12-02 05:00:00
Nifty 50 Sinks, Deeper Pullback Ahead? Indian Rupee Clears Key Support
Nifty 50 Sinks, Deeper Pullback Ahead? Indian Rupee Clears Key Support
2020-11-26 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Crude Oil Outlook: Retail Bets Supporting their Advances?
2020-11-25 05:30:00
Advertisement